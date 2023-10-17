The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Drake ties with Michael Jackson as male soloist with most #1 in Hot 100 history

Adeayo Adebiyi

Drake has tied Micheal Jackson as the male soloist with the most NO. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 history.

Drake ties Michael Jackson's most #1 in Hot 100 history
Drake ties Michael Jackson's most #1 in Hot 100 history

In another giant stride, Drake has equaled Micheal Jackson's record as the male soloist with the most NO. 1 song on Billboard Hot 100 with the two now tied at 13 each after 'First Person Shooter' (Chart week of October 21, 2023), 2023 off his recently released album 'For All The Dogs'.

After equaling the existing record, Drake is now positioned to set a new record for the make soloist with the most number one in Hot 100 history as his single 'IDGAF' featuring YEAT is said to be competing for the NO. 1 spot next week.

'First Person Shooter' is Drake's second NO. 1 single off his recently released 'For All The Dogs' after 'Slime You Out' featuring SZA also reached NO. 1.

In another record-making feat, Drake now holds the record for the most NO. 1 album on Billboard 200 this century after breaking the tie of 13 albums he previously shared with Taylor Swift.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
