RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Koroga festival shuts down Naivasha town with epic closure by Tarrus Riley

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

The four-day event witnessed performances from Samidoh, Otile Brown, Kamanu, Graviti Band, Nviiri & Buruklyn Boyz

Koroga festival shuts down Naivasha town with epic closure by Tarrus Riley
Koroga festival shuts down Naivasha town with epic closure by Tarrus Riley

Jamaican star Tarrus Riley brought down the roof on the final day of the 30th Edition of the WRC Koroga-Festival edition over the weekend.

Recommended articles

Thousands of revelers thronged the Gardens in Naivasha for the Koroga festival powered by Capital FM and WRC. The event witnessed over 15,000 revelers attend the 4-day Festival.

This was undoubtedly one of the best-executed festival of recent times as was evident in the setup, security, electrifying performances, and pomp that brought the town to a standstill.

Koroga festival shuts down Naivasha town with epic closure by Tarrus Riley
Koroga festival shuts down Naivasha town with epic closure by Tarrus Riley Koroga festival shuts down Naivasha town with epic closure by Tarrus Riley Pulse Live Kenya

The four-day event was the highlight of WRC Safari Rally and it featured DJ G Money, DJ Protege and The King of the decks, Capital FM’s DJ Adrian, while music artists Kamanu, Graviti Band and Nviiri the StoryTeller Buruklyn Boyz, Samidoh, and Otile Brown.

The showstopper of the event, Tarrus Riley, gave a two-hour electrifying performance that kept revelers on their feet for the better part of the night.

In between Tarrus's first set and second set fellow Jamaican legendary Saxophonist, Dean Fraser took to the stage and serenaded the crowd with his rendition of Redemption Song. Also, Tarrus Riley’s daughter was introduced to the Kenyan fans as she sang alongside her father.

Koroga festival shuts down Naivasha town with epic closure by Tarrus Riley
Koroga festival shuts down Naivasha town with epic closure by Tarrus Riley Koroga festival shuts down Naivasha town with epic closure by Tarrus Riley Pulse Live Kenya

Tarrus later thanked Farida Idris, Group Commercial Director and Project Director of the Koroga Festival at Capital FM for an outstanding and exceptional event during his emotional performance of Royal and Simple things songs.

The WRC Safari Rally CEO, Phineas Kimathi expressed his satisfaction at the well-executed event to mark the closing of the 2022 edition of the WRC Safari Rally in Kenya. The CEO commended the Capital FM and Koroga festival team led by Farida Idris and expressed his willingness to continually have the partnership with the Koroga brand.

Other local acts who gave sterling performances were Graviti band, Samidoh, Buruklyn Boyz among others.

Also Read: Finland’s Kalle Rovanperä conquers Naivasha to win 2022 WRC Safari Rally

Photos from Koroga Festival in Naivasha
Photos from Koroga Festival in Naivasha Photos from Koroga Festival in Naivasha Pulse Live Kenya

Farida Idris in a statement expressed her gratitude to all the sponsors of the event and the Koroga festival crew for making the festival a success. She also hinted that preparation for the next Koroga Festival will be unveiled in the coming days as preparations are already in full gear.

Koroga Festival made a comeback after a 2-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Photos from Koroga Festival in Naivasha
Photos from Koroga Festival in Naivasha Photos from Koroga Festival in Naivasha Pulse Live Kenya
Photos from Koroga Festival in Naivasha
Photos from Koroga Festival in Naivasha Photos from Koroga Festival in Naivasha Pulse Live Kenya
Photos from Koroga Festival in Naivasha
Photos from Koroga Festival in Naivasha Photos from Koroga Festival in Naivasha Pulse Live Kenya
Photos from Koroga Festival in Naivasha
Photos from Koroga Festival in Naivasha Photos from Koroga Festival in Naivasha Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Koroga festival shuts down Naivasha town with epic closure by Tarrus Riley

Koroga festival shuts down Naivasha town with epic closure by Tarrus Riley

Ako single & lonely - Mercy & Betty Kyallo open up on their relationship status [Video]

Ako single & lonely - Mercy & Betty Kyallo open up on their relationship status [Video]

'Anybody can inspire you' Davido says as he congratulates Tems on BET win

'Anybody can inspire you' Davido says as he congratulates Tems on BET win

Esther Musila reveals little known details about her relationship with Maina Kageni

Esther Musila reveals little known details about her relationship with Maina Kageni

Boomplay partners with Telkom to make music streaming more affordable and accessible

Boomplay partners with Telkom to make music streaming more affordable and accessible

Amber Ray renews beef with former co-wife Amira as they roast each other

Amber Ray renews beef with former co-wife Amira as they roast each other

Sarah Kabu emotional as Moya David surprises her on flight to Mauritius [Video]

Sarah Kabu emotional as Moya David surprises her on flight to Mauritius [Video]

This is why Chadwick Boseman's estate will be split between wife and parents

This is why Chadwick Boseman's estate will be split between wife and parents

Betty Kyallo speaks on claims of only dating men with expensive cars

Betty Kyallo speaks on claims of only dating men with expensive cars

Trending

"I want to perform Buga at the world cup with a mass choir" Kizz Daniel says

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel & Tekno drop colorful video for smash hit 'Buga'

Kizz Daniel

Big night for Afrobeats as Pheelz and Fireboy perform at the 2022 BET Awards

Fireboy, Pheelz

Rayvanny sets own car on fire as he drops another movie-like video

Rayvanny