Thousands of revelers thronged the Gardens in Naivasha for the Koroga festival powered by Capital FM and WRC. The event witnessed over 15,000 revelers attend the 4-day Festival.

This was undoubtedly one of the best-executed festival of recent times as was evident in the setup, security, electrifying performances, and pomp that brought the town to a standstill.

Koroga festival shuts down Naivasha town with epic closure by Tarrus Riley Pulse Live Kenya

The four-day event was the highlight of WRC Safari Rally and it featured DJ G Money, DJ Protege and The King of the decks, Capital FM’s DJ Adrian, while music artists Kamanu, Graviti Band and Nviiri the StoryTeller Buruklyn Boyz, Samidoh, and Otile Brown.

The showstopper of the event, Tarrus Riley, gave a two-hour electrifying performance that kept revelers on their feet for the better part of the night.

In between Tarrus's first set and second set fellow Jamaican legendary Saxophonist, Dean Fraser took to the stage and serenaded the crowd with his rendition of Redemption Song. Also, Tarrus Riley’s daughter was introduced to the Kenyan fans as she sang alongside her father.

Tarrus later thanked Farida Idris, Group Commercial Director and Project Director of the Koroga Festival at Capital FM for an outstanding and exceptional event during his emotional performance of Royal and Simple things songs.

The WRC Safari Rally CEO, Phineas Kimathi expressed his satisfaction at the well-executed event to mark the closing of the 2022 edition of the WRC Safari Rally in Kenya. The CEO commended the Capital FM and Koroga festival team led by Farida Idris and expressed his willingness to continually have the partnership with the Koroga brand.

Other local acts who gave sterling performances were Graviti band, Samidoh, Buruklyn Boyz among others.

Farida Idris in a statement expressed her gratitude to all the sponsors of the event and the Koroga festival crew for making the festival a success. She also hinted that preparation for the next Koroga Festival will be unveiled in the coming days as preparations are already in full gear.

Koroga Festival made a comeback after a 2-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 global pandemic.

