Ladipoe reflects on personal journey with new single 'Shut It Down'

Creating chart-topping bangers like 'Know You' and 'Feeling'- the rap act has mastered a sensational fusion of rap and Afrobeats- a formula that has since inspired a lot of new high-flying rappers on the scene.

The award-winning rapper is back with a new single titled, 'Shut It Down', which is an eclectic serving of Ladipoe in his element. Weaponizing his impeccable songwriting, Ladipoe transforms lived experiences into bars. Inspired by his own growth story, here, he raps about humble beginnings, the come-up, his stylistic versatility, and building a legacy for the future.

While being introspective about the future, Ladipoe remains confident in his place as one of the premier movers of Africa’s Hip Hop culture. Ladipoe has played a major role in the commercialization of Hip Hop in Nigeria. His EP 'Providence' is one of the most streamed projects ever by a Nigerian Hip Hop act and he delivered one of the biggest rap songs in Nigeria with his hit single 'Feelings'.

