The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ladipoe reflects on personal journey with new single 'Shut It Down'

Adeayo Adebiyi

It’s Ladipoe season again.

Ladipoe reflects on personal journey with new single 'Shut It Down'
Ladipoe reflects on personal journey with new single 'Shut It Down'

Recommended articles

Creating chart-topping bangers like 'Know You' and 'Feeling'- the rap act has mastered a sensational fusion of rap and Afrobeats- a formula that has since inspired a lot of new high-flying rappers on the scene.

The award-winning rapper is back with a new single titled, 'Shut It Down', which is an eclectic serving of Ladipoe in his element. Weaponizing his impeccable songwriting, Ladipoe transforms lived experiences into bars. Inspired by his own growth story, here, he raps about humble beginnings, the come-up, his stylistic versatility, and building a legacy for the future.

While being introspective about the future, Ladipoe remains confident in his place as one of the premier movers of Africa’s Hip Hop culture. Ladipoe has played a major role in the commercialization of Hip Hop in Nigeria. His EP 'Providence' is one of the most streamed projects ever by a Nigerian Hip Hop act and he delivered one of the biggest rap songs in Nigeria with his hit single 'Feelings'.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Shut It Down' is a reminder of Ladipoe’s super talent as a rapper who can effortlessly make a line mean more. Produced by and assisted by the vocals of rising act Choco Bantis, 'Shut it down' is billed to introduce a more unreserved Ladipoe- consistent, unapologetic, and storied.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Martin Kasavuli introduces daughter Kayla who wants to be a TV presenter

Martin Kasavuli introduces daughter Kayla who wants to be a TV presenter

Sheebah Karungi: Why I dropped out of school

Sheebah Karungi: Why I dropped out of school

A.Y's Biography: Age, music career & owning mansion in U.S.

A.Y's Biography: Age, music career & owning mansion in U.S.

Akothee finally exposes man who allegedly stole Sh700K from her bank account

Akothee finally exposes man who allegedly stole Sh700K from her bank account

Ladipoe reflects on personal journey with new single 'Shut It Down'

Ladipoe reflects on personal journey with new single 'Shut It Down'

Mr Ibu risks losing his leg, asks Nigerians to help settle medical bills

Mr Ibu risks losing his leg, asks Nigerians to help settle medical bills

3 iconic villainous roles that established Angie Magio as the unruly queen of TV

3 iconic villainous roles that established Angie Magio as the unruly queen of TV

The lady who broke MC Jessy's heart: He created a Hussein Mohamed parody account for closure

The lady who broke MC Jessy's heart: He created a Hussein Mohamed parody account for closure

Relationship commitment that turned sour for Lydia Wanjiru

Relationship commitment that turned sour for Lydia Wanjiru

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 highest grossing Netflix soundtracks on Spotify

'Bridgerton' & 'The Witcher', among highest grossing Netflix soundtracks on Spotify

Rema & Ckay to perform Hey Neighbor Music Festival

Rema & Ckay to perform alongside Kendrick Lamar at Hey Neighbor music festival

Ice Spice releases new single 'Pretty Girl' featuring Rema

Ice Spice releases new single 'Pretty Girl' featuring Rema

#PulseHot&Fresh (3)

Top 6 fresh hits released this week