Otile Brown's new song, Woman, hits 1 million views in 48 hours

Otile Brown’s new song, Woman - where he has collaborated with Harmonize - hit 1 million views on Thursday January 20, just two days after it was released.

“Yo! We [are] finally at a million views for sure,” the musician celebrated in a post on his Instagram page.

Otile is one of Kenya’s high-grossing musical talents and recently celebrated the achievement of 1 million subscribers on YouTube.

Otile who joined the streaming platform on April 20, 2016 has so far garnered over 256,512,926 views on his channel.

He is followed closely by Bahati who has 902K subscribers and over 151,289,133 views after joining the platform on August 7, 2012.

Subscribers are critical to success on YouTube because they tend to spend more time watching your channel than viewers who aren't subscribed.

The Baby Love hitmaker also has two of the most viewed songs on YouTube, Dusuma (36 million) and Chaguo la Moyo (29 million).

Most subscribed musicians on YouTube

Sauti Sol have so far accumulated 862K subscribers with over 220,181,008 views after joining the streaming platform on April 9, 2012.

Others artistes according to subscribers include King Kaka (361K), Khaligraph Jones (543K), Nyashinski (477K), Nadia Mukami (442K), Femi One (226K) and Diana Marua (603K).