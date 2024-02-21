The sports category has moved to a new website.

Beyoncé has revealed why she decided to launch her new hair line Cécred

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

"I took the end of my name, Cé, and made it the beginning of the word sacred to create Cécred," Beyoncé said.

Beyonce [ESSENCE MAGAZINE]
The multi-talented artist and entrepreneur first hinted at the project in May 2023 through an Instagram post that sparked widespread speculation among her fans. Until now, details surrounding the launch have been shrouded in secrecy.

"I think that connection of community, mother and child, father and child, and respect— and allowing yourself to be taken care of, especially for Black women, who are always taking care of everyone else—it’s all sacred. So I took the end of my name, Cé, and made it the beginning of the word sacred to create Cécred," Beyoncé said.

The inspiration behind Cécred is deeply personal and pays homage to Beyoncé's rich family heritage and the pivotal role hair care has played in their lives. "Hair has always been a very big part of our lives," Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother, told Essence. Tina Knowles, who was a professional hairdresser and owned a salon, reflected on the cultural and economic significance of hair care in the Black community, emphasising its legacy within their family.

The ethos of Cécred is not just about beauty products but about celebrating the intimate relationship between Black individuals and their hair, highlighting the importance of care, style, and community. Beyoncé's own journey with hair, from her childhood experiences in her mother's home-based salon to the invaluable life lessons and memories formed there, serve as the cornerstone of Cécred's philosophy.

For Beyoncé, the salon was more than a place for hair care; it was a sanctuary of dreams, creativity, and community. "It was therapy," she reminisced about the times spent in her mother's salon, observing and participating in the transformational experiences of the women who visited. This environment nurtured her artistic aspirations and underscored the salon's role as a communal space for sharing, healing, and inspiration.

When asked about the significance of the name "Cécred," Beyoncé shared that it encapsulates the sacredness of the hair care journey and the communal spirit of salons and barbershops. These spaces are not just about aesthetics but are vital for communal bonding, sharing wisdom, and providing a retreat from the daily grind. The name reflects the deep, personal connections and the shared heritage that hair represents.

ALSO READ: Beyoncé unveils new hair care line Cécred with a nostalgic launch video

With the launch of Cécred, Beyoncé extends an invitation to embrace and celebrate the beauty, strength, and versatility of Black hair. The line promises to offer products that honour traditional hair care methods while incorporating modern innovations for health and styling. It stands as a testament to Beyoncé's commitment to empowerment, community, and the continuation of a family legacy that has deeply influenced her path as an artist and individual.

Beyonce, her mother and daughters pose for Essence Magazine
As "Cécred" makes its debut, fans and beauty enthusiasts alike eagerly anticipate the impact it will have on the beauty landscape, promising products that are not only effective but carry the weight of a rich cultural heritage and personal journey of one of the world's most influential artists.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

