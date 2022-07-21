RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  beauty-and-fashion

How to safely remove your false eyelashes at home

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Wearing eyelashes adds some vavazoom to your makeup and appearance, but removing them is never that easy.

False eyelashes are never easy to remove [Freepik]
False eyelashes are never easy to remove [Freepik]

Why this matters?

Recommended articles

Wearing eyelashes can be fun and chic, but what if you have a job interview or a more formal event and you can’t wear your lashes?

Then you have to remove them. Removing your eyelashes isn’t as easy as playing with a ball in the park.

Most people recommend leaving eyelash removal to professionals, but what if this isn’t possible?

What you can do

Here are DIY (Do It Yourself) tricks that help.

If there is one thing artificial lashes hate, it’s moisture and heat. Go and have a hot bath and pour a generous amount on your eyes. It might not fall immediately but it will in time.

These oils are quite effective when it comes to taking off eyelashes. Before you go to bed, use a cotton swab to pour a generous amount on your eyelashes but do not let it get to your eyes.

Your makeup remover could be either water or oil-based but when you are keen on removing your eyelashes, use an oil-based remover, this is because really good oil-based removers contain glycols that help dissolve adhesive bonds.

Walk into the cosmetic store and buy an eyelash remover. This makes the whole process easier.

Additional information:

What shouldn’t you do?

  • Don’t try to cut your false lashes off, it might damage your actual lashes.
  • Don’t try to use tweezers or scissors.
  • Don’t pull at it continuously. Your eyes are delicate.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

“Fat is beautiful: The unconventional beauty standard in Phuket, Thailand

“Fat is beautiful”: The unconventional beauty standard in Phuket, Thailand

How to safely remove your false eyelashes at home

How to safely remove your false eyelashes at home

The world's fastest woman adjusts her wig mid-race

The world's fastest woman adjusts her wig mid-race

8 things women wish men knew about relationships & intimacy

8 things women wish men knew about relationships & intimacy

Busting 5 myths about orgasms

Busting 5 myths about orgasms

NTV hires ex-cop who is now a news anchor

NTV hires ex-cop who is now a news anchor

11 things women do that turn men on

11 things women do that turn men on

What's new at the Fairmount Mt Kenya as facility roars back to life after 2-year hiatus

What's new at the Fairmount Mt Kenya as facility roars back to life after 2-year hiatus

For women: Here's what to do when you are horny and alone

For women: Here's what to do when you are horny and alone

Trending

The world's fastest woman adjusts her wig mid-race

Shelly adjusted her wig as she ran [Twitter]

How to safely remove your false eyelashes at home

False eyelashes are never easy to remove [Freepik]