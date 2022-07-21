How to safely remove your false eyelashes at home

Wearing eyelashes can be fun and chic, but what if you have a job interview or a more formal event and you can’t wear your lashes?

Then you have to remove them. Removing your eyelashes isn’t as easy as playing with a ball in the park.

Most people recommend leaving eyelash removal to professionals, but what if this isn’t possible?

What you can do

Here are DIY (Do It Yourself) tricks that help.

Take a hot bath

If there is one thing artificial lashes hate, it’s moisture and heat. Go and have a hot bath and pour a generous amount on your eyes. It might not fall immediately but it will in time.

Use castor, vegetable, or coconut oil

These oils are quite effective when it comes to taking off eyelashes. Before you go to bed, use a cotton swab to pour a generous amount on your eyelashes but do not let it get to your eyes.

Use an oil-based makeup remover

Your makeup remover could be either water or oil-based but when you are keen on removing your eyelashes, use an oil-based remover, this is because really good oil-based removers contain glycols that help dissolve adhesive bonds.

Use an eyelash remover

Walk into the cosmetic store and buy an eyelash remover. This makes the whole process easier.

