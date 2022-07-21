Why this matters?
How to safely remove your false eyelashes at home
Wearing eyelashes adds some vavazoom to your makeup and appearance, but removing them is never that easy.
Wearing eyelashes can be fun and chic, but what if you have a job interview or a more formal event and you can’t wear your lashes?
Then you have to remove them. Removing your eyelashes isn’t as easy as playing with a ball in the park.
Most people recommend leaving eyelash removal to professionals, but what if this isn’t possible?
What you can do
Here are DIY (Do It Yourself) tricks that help.
Take a hot bath
If there is one thing artificial lashes hate, it’s moisture and heat. Go and have a hot bath and pour a generous amount on your eyes. It might not fall immediately but it will in time.
Use castor, vegetable, or coconut oil
These oils are quite effective when it comes to taking off eyelashes. Before you go to bed, use a cotton swab to pour a generous amount on your eyelashes but do not let it get to your eyes.
Use an oil-based makeup remover
Your makeup remover could be either water or oil-based but when you are keen on removing your eyelashes, use an oil-based remover, this is because really good oil-based removers contain glycols that help dissolve adhesive bonds.
Use an eyelash remover
Walk into the cosmetic store and buy an eyelash remover. This makes the whole process easier.
Additional information:
What shouldn’t you do?
- Don’t try to cut your false lashes off, it might damage your actual lashes.
- Don’t try to use tweezers or scissors.
- Don’t pull at it continuously. Your eyes are delicate.
