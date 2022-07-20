The world's fastest woman adjusts her wig mid-race

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the 100 meters race at the World Championship. This 35-year-old mother of two is the world’s fastest woman, finishing off the race at 10.67 seconds. This makes it her 5th championship win.

However, something interesting happened when she was running the 200 meters race which buttressed the point that you should never mess with a black woman’s hair.

She wore a long turquoise bone straight wig for the race, but it slipped, so she used her right arm to adjust it, which made her finish second but she still qualified for the semi-finals.

Pulse Nigeria

Why does it matter?

When asked about the mishap she said that she had packed 10 wigs from home - that black women do not joke about their hair and even in dire situations, they must look gorgeous.

“I had my hair done, coloured from home, and I packed them,” she said. “I had different hair stylists here install them for me. This one I did myself.”