The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  beauty-and-fashion

Zendaya wears see-through robot suit to ‘Dune 2’ world premiere

Temi Iwalaiye

Zendaya wore a robot-like outfit for the London premiere of her upcoming movie, Dune: Part Two.

Zendaya at Dune 2 premiere [Elle]
Zendaya at Dune 2 premiere [Elle]

Zendaya, an award-winning American actress, consistently tops best-dressed lists. Though inspired by a vintage Thierry Mugler piece from their Fall/Winter 1995 collection, her look seemed plucked straight from a sci-fi film.

The outfit debuted in 1995 [Vogue]
The outfit debuted in 1995 [Vogue] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The outfit was first worn by German model Nadja Auermann. It was a co-design by Auermann and aircraft bodywork specialist Jean-Pierre Delcros, drawing inspiration from the hyperrealistic depictions of female robots ("gynoids") by Japanese illustrator Hajime Sorayama.

Kudos to Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, whose work with her is consistently brilliant. Roach deserves praise for sourcing the unique piece and creatively styling it. Zendaya undoubtedly turned heads and sparked conversation. She wore light, soft makeup and styled her hair in a beautiful low bun with a side part.

This robotic suit wasn't Zendaya's only look of the night. The "Dune" star switched it up in a sleek little black dress with an asymmetrical cowl neckline.

Zendaya's second look [Elle]
Zendaya's second look [Elle] Pulse Nigeria

Her fashion choices for the "Dune Two" press run have been daring, reflecting the film's sci-fi, fictional setting. From a gown by Nigerian designer Tori Sheju featuring circles and knots to this robotic outfit, her looks embody the movie's edginess.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are your thoughts on Zendaya's Dune premiere outfit?

Recommended articles

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Before you type that comment online, consider these 6 things

Before you type that comment online, consider these 6 things

Zendaya wears see-through robot suit to ‘Dune 2’ world premiere

Zendaya wears see-through robot suit to ‘Dune 2’ world premiere

Where are they now? Couple behind Sh100 wedding speaks on marriage & expanded family

Where are they now? Couple behind Sh100 wedding speaks on marriage & expanded family

5 mind-blowing inventions that could change the world

5 mind-blowing inventions that could change the world

Kenyan teacher Rose Tata Wekesa sets new world record with 62-hour science class

Kenyan teacher Rose Tata Wekesa sets new world record with 62-hour science class

8 behaviours often mistaken for mental disease but are completely normal

8 behaviours often mistaken for mental disease but are completely normal

Don't say these 8 things to a berieved person

Don't say these 8 things to a berieved person

How to make sausage rolls

How to make sausage rolls

How you celebrated Valentine's says 5 things about your relationship

How you celebrated Valentine's says 5 things about your relationship

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Woman in strappy high heels [Image credit: Godisable Jacob]

5 embarrassing fashion mistakes to avoid for a Valentine's date

From left: Nkatha T, Marya Okoth, Amber Ray, Rev Lucy Natasha & Maureen Waititu

11 Kenyan female celebs who slayed the Valentine's Day look