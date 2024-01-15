The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Here’s why your body suddenly jerks while sleeping

Anna Ajayi

Experiencing sudden jerks or muscle twitches while falling asleep is common.

What are hypnic jerks, and why does it happen? [xcom]
What are hypnic jerks, and why does it happen? [xcom]

It's a common thing – we’ve all felt that at some point in our lives.

Scientists call this a "hypnic twitch," and it happens when your body gives a little jump, making it feel like you're on the brink of falling. While the exact cause is not fully understood, researchers believe it might have something to do with nerves in the brainstem.

Factors that make these jumps more likely include having too much caffeine, exercising before bed, emotional stress, and sleep deprivation. Other possible reasons that contribute to these jerks are:

ADVERTISEMENT

As your body slowly drifts to sleep, there is a natural process of muscle relaxation. The brain sometimes misinterprets this relaxation as a falling sensation, triggering a sudden jerk or twitch.

When high levels of stress or anxiety tag along to bedtime, your chances of a hypnic twitch increase. This activates the "fight or flight" response in your brain, and as you start to relax during sleep, the brain might react with a sudden muscle contraction, causing an unexpected little jump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our body likes routines. If your sleep pattern is all over the place, you might be more prone to hypnic jerks.

Being jerked awake while falling asleep is a normal occurence [WrightInitiative]
Being jerked awake while falling asleep is a normal occurence [WrightInitiative] Pulse Nigeria

Establishing a consistent sleep routine could help minimise these occurrences.

Being physically tired or fatigued can cause hypnic jerks. Your body might react with a sudden jerk as it tries to shift from active to resting mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hypnic jerks are generally harmless, but if they happen very frequently and disrupt your sleep, go get it checked.

Recommended articles

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 silent warning signs you have high blood pressure

10 silent warning signs you have high blood pressure

Here’s why your body suddenly jerks while sleeping

Here’s why your body suddenly jerks while sleeping

10 common habits ruining your teeth health

10 common habits ruining your teeth health

10 hidden fashion gems that transform your look

10 hidden fashion gems that transform your look

7 foods you should incorporate in your diet to kill stomach parasites

7 foods you should incorporate in your diet to kill stomach parasites

Many married couples can’t have children because of this reason

Many married couples can’t have children because of this reason

Are lions truly the kings of the jungle, or are tigers underrated?

Are lions truly the kings of the jungle, or are tigers underrated?

5 unexpected reactions your body may have to pineapple

5 unexpected reactions your body may have to pineapple

5 ways to naturally lift your boobs without surgery

5 ways to naturally lift your boobs without surgery

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

These habits should remain in 2023 [Onet]

5 habits you should have dropped in 2023

The value of a good night's sleep is often underestimated [Adobe Stock]

5 optimal sleeping positions you should master to improve your sleep

How do you know your testosterone levels are low [Quora]

Men, here’s how to know your testosterone levels are low

Perky boobs are achievable [Pinterest]

5 ways to naturally lift your boobs without surgery