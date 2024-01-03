The sports category has moved to a new website.

Tracy Nduati's inspiring 21 kg weight loss journey with the gastric balloon at Nairobi Bariatric Center

#FeatureByNairobiBariatricCenter - Join Tracy Nduati, Miss Kenya Plus World, on her 21kg weight loss journey with Nairobi Bariatric Center's gastric balloon procedure. Be inspired by her dedication to a healthier lifestyle.

Tracy Nduati before and after her 21kg weight loss transformation
In the world of Kenyan celebrities, the latest buzz surrounds Tracy Nduati, the Reigning Miss Kenya Plus Word’s incredible 21kg weight loss journey achieved over a span of just five months with the help of a gastric balloon procedure.

Tracy's inspiring transformation is making headlines, and her story serves as an encouraging testament to the effectiveness of this non-invasive weight loss solution offered by Nairobi Bariatric Center.

Tracy Nduati, a prominent figure in the Kenyan entertainment scene, has always been open about her weight struggles.

Like many individuals, she faced the challenges of maintaining a healthy weight despite her earnest efforts to lead an active lifestyle. However, the pressures of her career, coupled with personal battles, led her to gain excess weight.

READ: Kenya's celebs and their remarkable weight loss journeys at Nairobi Bariatric Center

Tracy's candidness about her weight struggles resonated with her followers, as she shared her journey towards achieving a healthier and happier version of herself.

Tracy revealed that she had been battling personal family loss, which often led her to seek comfort in food.

She recounted how she had tried various approaches to lose weight, from rigorous exercise routines to strict diets, but the excess weight persisted. Health complications were taking a toll on her well-being.

She also faced harsh criticism from others, which exacerbated her emotional struggles and self-esteem issues.

Tracy realised that she needed a comprehensive solution to address her weight concerns and improve her overall health.

After thorough research and consultations with experts, Tracy Nduati decided to undergo the intragastric balloon placement procedure at Nairobi Bariatric Center.

This innovative technique involves placing a saline-filled silicone balloon in the stomach to limit food intake and induce a feeling of fullness, ultimately aiding weight loss.

Tracy was quick to emphasise that this procedure was not a quick fix; it required dedication, discipline, and a commitment to making sustainable lifestyle changes.

Tracy's weight loss journey serves as an inspiration to others facing similar challenges. She acknowledges that her path to health and wellness is ongoing, with continued focus on improving her nutrition and exercise habits.

READ: The Gastric Balloon: Unveiling a non-surgical route to weight loss in Kenya

Tracy's openness about her experiences with the gastric balloon procedure aims to inspire and support individuals who may be struggling with their weight loss goals.

In her reveal message to her followers, Tracy expressed her gratitude for the team at Nairobi Bariatric:

"So a few months ago I made the decision to take my health seriously... I got the GASTRIC BALLOON! The lovely people at @nairobibariatric walked me through each step and we began the journey that has definitely changed my life!

"I would love to take you on my journey so please stay tuned and you'll get to learn the WHY, the HOW and much much more... So jump into the comments with any questions you have and we will answer each and every one ❤️ NB: curves bado ziko msitense! Still your favourite bbw."

She plans to provide more insight into her experience with the procedure and address any questions from her admirers in the days to come.

Tracy Nduati joins a growing list of Kenyan celebrities who have successfully embraced the gastric balloon as a weight loss solution, with the expert guidance of Nairobi Bariatric Center.

Notable figures such as former Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu, actor Catherine Kamau 'Kate Actress,' and Maureen Waititu have also shared their transformative journeys with the procedure, further highlighting its effectiveness.

As Tracy Nduati continues her remarkable weight loss journey, her story underscores the importance of seeking professional guidance and utilising innovative solutions, like the gastric balloon offered at Nairobi Bariatric Center, to achieve and maintain a healthier lifestyle. Her partnership with the clinic demonstrates the positive impact that expert medical guidance and cutting-edge procedures can have on one's well-being.

Stay tuned for more updates from Tracy Nduati as she continues to inspire and empower individuals on their path to a healthier and happier life with the support of Nairobi Bariatric Center.

Inspired by Tracy's journey? Begin your own path to wellness with Nairobi Bariatric Center. Contact us to schedule your consultation today.

