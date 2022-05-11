Google has announced an additional 30,000 Android and Google Cloud training opportunities for aspiring and professional developers in Africa.
Kenyans to benefit from Google's 30,000 scholarships, How to apply
Google has announced an additional 30,000 training opportunities for Africans
The programme will be implemented in partnership with Andela and Pluralsight, is aimed at increasing the number of certified software developers in Africa.
Prospective applicants can apply for the scholarship by 31st May 2022 using this link.
The announcement coincides with the global Google I/O event, an annual developer conference, where Google will be sharing more about Africa’s booming developer ecosystem.
“Opportunities for software developers in Africa are at an all time high. At Google, we have been supporting developers in Africa through community and training programs for over 10 years. Today, there are more than 180 active developer communities in 30 countries across Africa that provide developers with the opportunity to connect, learn and grow together,” said Mr Kimani.
Last year, 10,000 Google Developer scholarships were disbursed across Africa to beginners (with little or no programming experience) and 5,000 to professional developers (with +1 year of experience) spread across Android and mobile web development tracks.
Successful applicants will get access to carefully curated content on Android apps development using Kotlin and Google Cloud preparing them for Associate engineer level certification.
They will also have access to a pan-African network of peer learning groups and community mentors to assist them on their journey.
According to the 2021 Africa Developer Report by Google and Accenture, opportunities for software developers in Africa are driven primarily by the booming startup ecosystem and the global demand for remote work.
The ADR report looked at ways that technology companies can accelerate access to these opportunities through education and training programs that improve on job readiness. The report further showed that nearly 1 in every 2 developers in Africa has been through a Google developer training or community program.
