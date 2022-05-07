RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

Balancing home, work, and fitness as a Single Mom in Diaspora

Milly Nduta's story of motherhood resonates with so many mothers.

Motherhood is a complex, glorious, experience. You have the moments dreams are made of; welcoming your child, sweet snuggles before bedtime, and sticky kisses followed by a tiny toddler voice telling you, "I love you, mama."

But you also have the moments you swore would never happen like losing your temper, yelling, and crying, over big and little things. We all have those.

One Kenya in the US, Milly Mills Nduta, is resonating with so many mothers. To her personal followers, Milly Nduta calls herself a “Nova Lady.”

When you look at her impressive list of accomplishments – an entrepreneur who put herself through college and built a successful wellness brand despite teen motherhood, it’s hard not to give the woman her shine. Her journey has always been about living a healthy lifestyle.

In a culture obsessed with outward appearance, her business speaks to people who have not always been heard – she’s been intentional about being involved in every step of creating her brand.

With Mill's massive, pandemic-driven success and the arrival of her twin daughters, the fitness junkie has had a lot on her plate.

And while, yes, Milly Nduta may seem superhuman, even she needs to recover from her incredibly demanding schedule.

Self-doubt and criticism seem to diminish and play a lesser role in her life as she matures as a mother and a business leader.

She seems to have always likened the demands of each stage of her business to her motherhood journey.

Each stage is a learning curve and after realising that you’re the best mother for your children and you’re doing the best for your business, self-doubt disappears and criticism is just noise.

Inspired by her trips, her love for travel is too deep to let motherhood stop her.

