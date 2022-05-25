Kamene Goro makes TV comeback 5 years after exiting Ebru TV

On Wednesday, Kiss TV did a relaunch – unveiling a set of new presenters tasked to propel the TV station to new heights.

Among those who were unveiled was the Kiss 100 Breakfast host Kamene Goro, who will be hosting a new show dubbed Good Vibes Only - every Saturday from 10PM.

Kamene Goro makes a comeback at Kiss TV Relaunch Pulse Live Kenya

“I haven’t been on TV for about 5 years and I trust that Radio Africa would be the one to bring me back.

“My show is called good vibes only and we be airing every Saturday night at 10:00pm and its just appreciating the best out of the pop culture. It’s about music, entertainment, celebrities… its having the conversation that inform their lives which re all about entertainment. We also ensure that we keep the good vibes going because that is all what Kiss TV is all about,” Kamene Goro remarked at the relaunch.

Kamene Goro and Jalang'o Pulse Live Kenya

Other notable names that have joined Kiss TV include Homeboyz radio presenter Charlie Karumi, his colleagues Lotan, Quellie Odero, Kym Nickdee, Bill Mbote and Joe Saina.

Karumi will be hosting a weekly show dubbed Friday Night Live, while Kym Nickdee and Quellie Odero will host After Burn. Lotan, Bill Mbote and Joe Saina will be hosting a sports show called The Score.

“We have six new shows and seven awesome presenters that will be coming on stage so that you can feel who they are and the brand they represent," they said.

Kamene Goro makes a comeback at Kiss TV Relaunch Pulse Live Kenya

Kamene Goro's Exit from TV

At the age of 21, Kamene made her TV debut as a news anchor and reporter on Ebru TV, following a successful screen test. At that time she was still a third year Law student. She worked with the station until September 2015 when she left the station.

In 2017, Ms Kamene was re-hired by Ebru TV, but this time around she was going to be the boss. The sexy news anchor came back as the Head of News at the TV station that was struggling at the time, where she only worked for a few months before she quit again.

Five months into it, Kamene Goro said that she left and in her own words, she left because it was becoming difficult working at Ebru TV. It was also not the place she fell in love with the first time she worked there.

Media Personality Kamene Goro Pulse Live Kenya