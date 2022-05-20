Larry Madowo finally celebrates graduation after 2-year delay

Madowo had enrolled for a master's program in business and economics journalism which he completed in 2020.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the university did not hold an in-person graduation ceremony.

The CNN journalist expressed joy at being able to finally rock the graduation gown and share the accomplishment with fellow graduands.

“My in-person graduation from Columbia University was delayed by 2 years but it was still special. I came back to New York to confirm that my master’s in Business & Economics Journalism was real. It is & they haven’t changed their minds,” he shared the photo on his social media.

Madowo recently celebrated one year since joining CNN in a post online.

“I'm one year old at CNN today. It's been an extraordinary year reporting and anchoring from 4 continents and I couldn't be more grateful. But I'm an African first and I'd love to tell more of our stories,” he expressed.

In May 2021, the media personality joined CNN as a Nairobi-based correspondent but was quickly promoted to be an international correspondent.

He was then given an opportunity to regularly host news bulletins, giving him more responsibilities.

Before joining CNN as their Nairobi-based correspondent, Madowo was assigned to North America as a correspondent for BBC based in Washington DC where he covered the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 US elections, the death of George Floyd, and the trial of Derek Chauvn.

At BBC, Madowo anchored breaking news from the BBC’s DC studios and presented its flagship program BBC World News America.

In March 2020, Madowo was named among 115 Young Global leaders by the World Economic Forum under their tag “the Forum of Young Global Leaders”.

In May 2020, he completed his Masters in Business and Economics Journalism.

In the same year, he was again, crowned the winner of the 2020 Philip Greer Award for his Financial Writing at the Columbia University (Journalism School) in New York.