The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

According to netizens, these are the most annoying types of colleagues

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

When Netizens were asked to share their opinions on the types of colleagues that they thought were most annoying they shared funny but relatable answers:

Different types of colleagues
Different types of colleagues
  1. The gossip:  According to many Ghanaian netizens, coworkers who love to gossip are the most annoying. These individuals often talk about everyone, leaving no one safe from their discussions. They would talk about everyone to anyone who cares to listen, not caring if it would cost them their job.
  2. The one who lazes about: second-most disliked on the list is the coworker who constantly complains about tasks and only pretends to work when the boss is around. They're seen as unproductive and frustrating to work with. Probably not the best if they end up being on the same team as you.
  3. The assistant bosses: Surprisingly, colleagues who act like bosses and try to exert authority over their peers ranked third on the list. While it was expected that they might be the most annoying, it seems that other behaviors took precedence. Additionally, some other annoying coworker types mentioned include:
  4. The work snitch: Colleagues who constantly report on their coworkers in an attempt to gain favor with the boss. They often exhibit similar behavior to assistant bosses.
  5. The know-it-all: Individuals who act like they know everything and often correct or condescend to their colleagues. They even feel that they know your work better than you do and won’t allow you to function in peace.
  6. The ones who claim seniority: Those who exhibit an "I was here before you" attitude, asserting their seniority over their coworkers.

Some netizens however claimed that whoever was annoying meant nothing to them since they only go to work to deliver and go home.

In your opinion which types of annoying colleagues deserve first place on this list?

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mixed reactions as singles gather for 2-day prayer conference to find life partners

Mixed reactions as singles gather for 2-day prayer conference to find life partners

Apart from reproduction, this is what semen does in a woman's body

Apart from reproduction, this is what semen does in a woman's body

Is it possible to get rid of hip dips? Here's everything girls need to know

Is it possible to get rid of hip dips? Here's everything girls need to know

Why men need to stop putting their phones in their pocket

Why men need to stop putting their phones in their pocket

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are engaged after two-year relationship

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are engaged after two-year relationship

According to netizens, these are the most annoying types of colleagues

According to netizens, these are the most annoying types of colleagues

8 ways African women can apply makeup in hot weather without looking cakey

8 ways African women can apply makeup in hot weather without looking cakey

A new cure for sickle cell disease is on the way — it may be too expensive

A new cure for sickle cell disease is on the way — it may be too expensive

Kim Kardashian's underwear brand SKIMS officially partners with the NBA

Kim Kardashian's underwear brand SKIMS officially partners with the NBA

ADVERTISEMENT