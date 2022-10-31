RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

Adios; Inooro TV presenter exits after 7-year screen presence

Masia Wambua

Change is inevitable, she said as she left to pursue other interests.

Winrose Wangui. She exited Inooro TV after 7 years at the station.
Winrose Wangui. She exited Inooro TV after 7 years at the station.

Prime time news anchor at Inooro TV, Winrose Wangui, has left the station after working at the media house for seven years.

The newscaster, who anchors news in the local Kikuyu language, announced to her listeners on live TV that she had done her last broadcast at the station on October 30.

During the announcement, Wangui stated that she has had a beautiful, learning journey and an exciting experience at the Royal Media Services-owned station, adding that she was taking a new direction.

"Change is Inevitable. It's my last bulletin and my last day of service at Royal Media Services (Inooro TV). What a beautiful journey! 7 years and looks like yesterday. It has been such an exciting experience but now I have to say goodbye to my colleagues and our amazing audience," she said.

While using her local dialect, Wangui thanked God, and the company for the opportunity to serve under the brand, she also thanked colleagues for their support in making her a reputable journalist, and her fans who formed her audience for giving her their ears and eyes as she leaves to pursue other interests.

Winrose Wangui who has left Inooro TV after 7 years in the station
Winrose Wangui who has left Inooro TV after 7 years in the station Pulse Live Kenya

"Thanks to the RMS fraternity for offering me this opportunity and you the people that formed our daily audience. To my Family, All my supporters, and friends it has been such an honor. May the Almighty God bless you now and forever," she added.

In her exit note, she recollected her journey when she joined the station seven years ago, saying that she was a naïve small girl who knew nothing about the media industry but leaves as a package of knowledge and a voice in the industry, especially while broadcasting in her local language.

She also recognized several leaders at the station and departmental heads for being pivotal in her growth as a journalist.

Winrose Wangui, former news anchor at Inooro TV
Winrose Wangui, former news anchor at Inooro TV Pulse Live Kenya

"To the chairman, S.K Macharia, Vice Chair Gathoni Macharia, M.D Wachira Waruru, Linus Kaikai, and the whole RMS family. I began the journey as a young and novice person and I leave with lots of experience," she stated.

She was intercepted by a section of other employees led by Francis Gachuri, and other colleagues as she made her final remarks, presenting a cake in celebration of the anchor's time and work at the station.

Read Also

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Adios; Inooro TV presenter exits after 7-year screen presence

Adios; Inooro TV presenter exits after 7-year screen presence

NCIC Vice Chair Wambui Nyutu gifted Sh600,000 rare whisky

NCIC Vice Chair Wambui Nyutu gifted Sh600,000 rare whisky

Ababu Namwamba, sons look dapper during his swearing-in [Photo]

Ababu Namwamba, sons look dapper during his swearing-in [Photo]

7 of the world's most visited statues

7 of the world's most visited statues

How Citizen TV anchor's exit was quietly executed after 5 years at station

How Citizen TV anchor's exit was quietly executed after 5 years at station

Eve Mungai & fiancé Trevor leave fans guessing after sharing a photo in hospital

Eve Mungai & fiancé Trevor leave fans guessing after sharing a photo in hospital

9 s*x positions for couples with a legit height difference

9 s*x positions for couples with a legit height difference

Here are all the companies that have cut ties with Kanye West

Here are all the companies that have cut ties with Kanye West

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is 43% Nigerian

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is 43% Nigerian

Trending

Sports journalist Mukami Wambora at Citizen TV studios

How Citizen TV anchor's exit was quietly executed after 5 years at station

Winrose Wangui. She exited Inooro TV after 7 years at the station.

Adios; Inooro TV presenter exits after 7-year screen presence