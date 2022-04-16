RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

5 ways Kenyans are celebrating Easter

Thomas Bosire

The economy’s neutral gear has many Kenyans pedaling their budgets with caution. All roads are not leading to the upcountry as is the norm, all thanks to the hiking of bus fare due to the fuel crisis.

But as is characteristic of the Kenyans love sherehe, here are five ways Kenyans are celebrating this Easter.

Good Friday was spent gracefully in church watching proudly as kids enacted the biblical happening. The church will be their first port of call and they will mill around affirming their faith.

It will be a time to unwind for some. After a pressuring past few weeks at work, finally, it will be time to binge-watch their favourite shows. The weekend will be a good time to transform the balcony into a Gazebo while watching out the neighborhood children playing around, a good book in hand.

They will on Friday have one for the road at a swanky bar thronged by revelers. On Saturday, a road trip will be a perfect idea as they carry away the cross of boredom from the bustling Nairobi City to a more calm nondescript town. Airbnbs will reap big wishing Easter came twice in a year.

Job responsibilities will be rearing their ugly head into their personal life. They will be catching a breather when a call from the boss comes in and there’s something urgent to be sorted at the office. They will be on a palm Sunday, cheered on by an invisible crowd as they type away into a project draft.

They are bound by the thou shall visit upcountry to showcase that new Mazda CX-5 law. Even if it rains brimstone and all roads are unpassable, they’d opt to fly to ushago and see how that house they’re building is fairing on or upon coming back to Nairobi, have their car boots packed with foodstuffs.

Thomas Bosire Thomas Bosire A creative writer with a flair for weaving up witty listicles and articles. He has carved a niche in writing Lifestyle, Entertainment, Human Interest and Fashion Pieces over the last two years while studying Media And Journalism at Moi University.

