5 ways Kenyans are celebrating Easter

But as is characteristic of the Kenyans love sherehe, here are five ways Kenyans are celebrating this Easter.

Faith keepers

Good Friday was spent gracefully in church watching proudly as kids enacted the biblical happening. The church will be their first port of call and they will mill around affirming their faith.

Rest assured

It will be a time to unwind for some. After a pressuring past few weeks at work, finally, it will be time to binge-watch their favourite shows. The weekend will be a good time to transform the balcony into a Gazebo while watching out the neighborhood children playing around, a good book in hand.

Party people

They will on Friday have one for the road at a swanky bar thronged by revelers. On Saturday, a road trip will be a perfect idea as they carry away the cross of boredom from the bustling Nairobi City to a more calm nondescript town. Airbnbs will reap big wishing Easter came twice in a year.

Workaholics

Job responsibilities will be rearing their ugly head into their personal life. They will be catching a breather when a call from the boss comes in and there’s something urgent to be sorted at the office. They will be on a palm Sunday, cheered on by an invisible crowd as they type away into a project draft.

'Ushago' faithfuls