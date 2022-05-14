RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

NyegeNyege 2022: Here are the dates, venue and what to expect

Martha Kemigisha

Nyege Nyege Festival is back and happening this year in September from 15th to 18th at Itanda Falls.

NyegeNyege is back 2022
NyegeNyege is back 2022

Organisers have explained the change of venue pointing out that the previous venue had become too nanoscopic for one of Africa's biggest festivals. The change of scenery is also assumed to give the event a new edge.

Itanda Falls will be the venue for Nyege Nyege for the next five years,” the Festival co-founder Derek Debru said.

NyegeNyege
NyegeNyege Pulse

This new edition has a new location, fresh experiences, and a stupendous line up of over 300 artists from around the world.

Nyege Nyege organisers are confident that the new site will offer music lovers and life celebrants a more congenial and palatial event. In line with the festival's affiliation with the tourism sector, the Itanda Falls will receive the spotlight as one of East Africa's beautiful destinations.

NyegeNyege revellers
NyegeNyege revellers Pulse

Despite a two-year forced hiatus, Nyege Nyege’s vision remains the same: to declutter the global culture space of old ideas about what African music is about, to dispel existing and oppressive stereotypes, and to provide more equitable access to international markets for African creatives, as well as a space for diverse voices from alternative music to connect with one another,” statement from the organizers.

NyegeNyege festival
NyegeNyege festival Pulse

Popular stages like Dark Star, Tropical Disco, Nyege Nyege Main Stage, Bell Club, Roots and Culture Stage are making a comeback. This edition will offer an extended scene of food, music, poetry and storytelling.

NyegeNyege stage
NyegeNyege stage Pulse

After two years of lockdown we are super excited to bring back the Nyege Nyege festival. We look forward to creating awesome event experiences at the beautiful new location. This edition will be very special and remembered for a long time.” Talent Africa boss Ali said.

Nyege Nyege
Nyege Nyege Pulse

The festival will be connected to satellite events across the global using machines that create hybrid digital events.

Martha Kemigisha Martha Kemigisha Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.

