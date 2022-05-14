NyegeNyege 2022: Here are the dates, venue and what to expect

“Itanda Falls will be the venue for Nyege Nyege for the next five years,” the Festival co-founder Derek Debru said.

This new edition has a new location, fresh experiences, and a stupendous line up of over 300 artists from around the world.

Nyege Nyege organisers are confident that the new site will offer music lovers and life celebrants a more congenial and palatial event. In line with the festival's affiliation with the tourism sector, the Itanda Falls will receive the spotlight as one of East Africa's beautiful destinations.

“Despite a two-year forced hiatus, Nyege Nyege’s vision remains the same: to declutter the global culture space of old ideas about what African music is about, to dispel existing and oppressive stereotypes, and to provide more equitable access to international markets for African creatives, as well as a space for diverse voices from alternative music to connect with one another,” statement from the organizers.

Popular stages like Dark Star, Tropical Disco, Nyege Nyege Main Stage, Bell Club, Roots and Culture Stage are making a comeback. This edition will offer an extended scene of food, music, poetry and storytelling.

“After two years of lockdown we are super excited to bring back the Nyege Nyege festival. We look forward to creating awesome event experiences at the beautiful new location. This edition will be very special and remembered for a long time.” Talent Africa boss Ali said.

