Rashid Abdalla's kids interrupt Citizen TV bulletin to wish him happy birthday [Video]

The three children walked in on the set and interrupted Abdalla who was unable to mutter a word as they wished him a happy birthday.

Following behind was Citizen TV reporter Hassan Mugambi who was carrying a cake for the man of the hour.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Happy birthday. I have never visited this place," commented one of the daughters.

Rashid was clearly surprised because he remained tongue-tied until the end of the broadcast.

His wife Lulu Hassan who normally hosts the news bulletin with him was absent on this particular show and chose to catch the show on TV.

Earlier in the day, the news anchor dedicated his birthday to his mother who raised him as a single mother after his father died.

“Alhamdullilahi it’s my birthday. Asante mamangu kwa kila jambo najua haijakuwa raisi wewe kunilea peke yako baada ya baba kufariki lakini ulijitahidi. Nakuombea Mungu akusamehe dhambi zako, Mola akujalie neema na baraka.