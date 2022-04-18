RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Rashid Abdalla's kids interrupt Citizen TV bulletin to wish him happy birthday [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Rashid Abdalla remained startled until the end of the live broadcast.

Rashid Abdalla's kids interrupt live bulletin to wish him happy birthday
Rashid Abdalla's kids interrupt live bulletin to wish him happy birthday

Citizen TV swahili news anchor Rashid Abdalla was surprised to see his children show up in studio as he was wrapping up the Sunday news bulletin.

The three children walked in on the set and interrupted Abdalla who was unable to mutter a word as they wished him a happy birthday.

Following behind was Citizen TV reporter Hassan Mugambi who was carrying a cake for the man of the hour.

Rashid Abdalla's kids interrupt live bulletin to wish him happy birthday
Rashid Abdalla's kids interrupt live bulletin to wish him happy birthday Pulse Live Kenya

"Happy birthday. I have never visited this place," commented one of the daughters.

Rashid was clearly surprised because he remained tongue-tied until the end of the broadcast.

His wife Lulu Hassan who normally hosts the news bulletin with him was absent on this particular show and chose to catch the show on TV.

Earlier in the day, the news anchor dedicated his birthday to his mother who raised him as a single mother after his father died.

Alhamdullilahi it’s my birthday. Asante mamangu kwa kila jambo najua haijakuwa raisi wewe kunilea peke yako baada ya baba kufariki lakini ulijitahidi. Nakuombea Mungu akusamehe dhambi zako, Mola akujalie neema na baraka.

Maulana akupe umri mrefu wenye afya njema na amali njema. Umekuwa pambaja wakati wa huzuni, matumaini wakati wa tabu, nguvu wakati wa udhaifu na nuru wakati wa giza. Asante kwa kuipa maana siku yangu ya kuzaliwa, nakupenda sana . Naomba muwakumbuke wazazi wangu kwa maombi mnaponitakia heri ya kuzaliwa,” he posted.

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

