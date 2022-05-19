RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

5 best day tours in Gauteng

5 best day tours in Gauteng, Johannesburg
5 best day tours in Gauteng, Johannesburg

Johannesburg is the most populous city in South Africa and the starting point for many safari trips.

The "City of Gold" because of its abundant resources of the precious metal, it is also the country's economic engine and energetic heart, and it has several intriguing attractions.

Here are five must-see and must-do activities in Johannesburg and Pretoria, Gauteng.

Soweto's complicated history is reflected in the township's moving museums, historical monuments, and strong customs.

Soweto Tours, which generally include visits to Mandela House, now a national monument, Constitution Hill, and the Apartheid Museum, are a popular thing to do in Johannesburg.

The museum is devoted to assisting South Africa in overcoming its repressive history and looking forward and the Constitutional Court is built on the site of a previous political jail, where you may explore the remains and learn more about the numerous political prisoners who were wrongfully incarcerated here.

Neighbourgoods Market, founded in 2011, stands as a light of hope in the previously desolate Braamfontein region.

With over 100 local dishes and live music, this market is becoming increasingly popular among hipsters. Every Saturday in Johannesburg's CBD, a flurry of food, conversation, and music fills an open-air rooftop market.

Over 100 local specialty stalls, including gourmet cuisine and pastries, mason jar beverages, artisan beers, vintage apparel boutiques, jewellery, and live music, are available at the market.

Gold Reef City transports visitors back to the days of the gold rush with a variety of exhilarating theme park attractions and historical exhibitions. This family-friendly site has replicas of period houses and shops, as well as a tour of a decommissioned shaft of the Crown Mines, one of the world's wealthiest gold mines.

The trampoline park, ten-pin bowling alley, and thrilling theme-park attractions, such as the twisting and turning Anaconda roller coaster, are popular with kids. There are rides for children and a petting zoo. The experiences are rounded up with putt-putt golf, sideshow games, and gold panning.

This park in Hartbeespoort is one of the best Gauteng attractions for animal lovers.

Exhilarating activities include cheetah and lion walks, as well as interactions with giraffes and ostriches, and you can also pick from a variety of guided excursions, including predator tours, night-feeding tours, bush walks, and the flagship three-hour safari.

You may join a self-drive trip to witness the resident wildlife, which includes hyenas, wild dogs, zebras, lions, cheetahs, and many types of antelope.

The Cradle of Humankind, about an hour's drive from Johannesburg, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the world's most productive and important paleo-anthropological regions. The Sterkfontein stalactitic caverns, which consist of six linked subterranean chambers with a lake at a depth of roughly 40 metres, are one of the major attractions here.

Archaeological digs here revealed the skull of a humanoid known as Australopithecus africanus, thought to be two million years old, known as "Mrs Ples," and in 1998, scientists discovered a skeleton that dates the existence of early humans in the valley to 3.5 million years ago. View related exhibits and learn more about this intriguing place at the Maropeng Visitor Centre.

