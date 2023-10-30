The sports category has moved to a new website.

Nigerian artist paints for over 40 hours as she attempts to break Guinness World Record

Temi Iwalaiye

Lola Mewu has painted for 40 hours; she has 32 more hours to go before she breaks the Guinness World Record.

Lola Mewu painting [Instagram/lolamewu]
Lola Mewu painting [Instagram/lolamewu]

Earlier this year, she announced that she was going to attempt to break the Guinness world record for the longest hour spent painting. Guinness World Records gave their approval, and Lola began painting at 6:30pm Saturday, October 28, 2023.

One of the requirements of GWR is that the paintings should be auctioned off, perhaps to ensure that they are well done.

Many of Lola’s paintings feature throwbacks from childhood, like playing in class, visiting a call centre, and looking out the window. Some of the paintings have already been auctioned off.

Initially slated for 48 hours, Lola has extended the challenge to go for a day more. This means that by Tuesday, October 31, 2023, she would have completed her attempt.

