16-year-old pilot lands in Kenya as part of his record breaking mission [Photo]

Denis Mwangi

Mack Rutherford is the world's youngest pilot and comes from a family of aviators

A 16-year-old student attempting to become the youngest person to fly solo around the world landed in Nairobi on Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Mack Rutherford became the youngest pilot in the world last year and now wants to beat the record set by Travis Ludlow who completed flying around the world at 18.

The young aviator of British and Belgian descent is flying a two-seater single prop ultralight aircraft.

"I'm hoping, with this journey, to inspire young people to follow their dreams," Rutherford said after landing at Wilson Airport.

According to his documented journey, he entered Africa through Egypt, flew over Sudan airspace and landed in Lokichogio before heading to Wilson Airport.

Upon landing, Mack was enthusiastically welcomed by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority - KCAA, the flying school, lots of children but also 70 young aviators from The Young Aviators Club of Africa. Look at all those smiley faces!

Rutherford started his mission in March near the Bulgarian capital Sofia.

His adventure will take him to four additional African and Indian Ocean countries before proceeding to the Middle East, Asia, and North America from where he will return to Europe.

Rutherford, who comes from a family of pilots, took his first flight at the age of seven, sitting beside his father.

His elder sister Zara became the youngest woman to fly around the world at 19 years old in January 2022.

He admitted that visibility was difficult while flying through the Sahara desert, but the view was amazing.

"It hasn't let me down, I've absolutely loved the views both around the Sahara desert and in Kenya," he said.

Denis Mwangi

