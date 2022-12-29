Amos Ngahu gives 3 tips on how to survive January [Video]

For many of us, a new year is bitter sweet because it comes with new joy, hope, responsibilities, and the elephant in the room; a reality check on our spending during the December holiday.

Financial coach Amos Ngau likens that feeling to what reckless drivers experience when coming down Kinungi in Naivasha after a series or bad decisions on the road.

“January reminds you of the bad decisions you’ve been making,” he said in an interview with Pulse, in which he explained how to survive the 50 days of January by organising your finances.

“You know the only difference between December and January is just one night,” he added.

Cut your budget

The first step in recovering from holiday spending is to take control of your finances.

Look at your income and expenses and create a budget for the month. This will help you see where you can cut back or save money.

If you have been struggling with black tax, you can find a way of explaining to your family that you will be making certain changes to your expenditure and prepare them for the consequences.

“Reduce their expectations that come 2023 I you may not be as reliable as you have been because you have loans orcertain bills clear. Prepare them during this festive season,” Ngahu said.

Start your resolutions now

New Year's resolutions are a popular tradition, with many people setting goals for themselves at the start of the new year.

However, there are a few reasons why you might want to consider starting your new resolutions now, rather than waiting for the new year.

First, starting now allows you to get a head start on your goals. If you wait until the new year to start working towards your resolutions, you'll have lost valuable time. By starting now, you can make progress and build momentum, which can make it easier to stay motivated and on track.

“If there things you need to do in the new year start now. If its that work out, discipline for food, or saving. Don’t start with the January salary, start with the December salary.

“Squeeze your expenses to fit what is left not trying to make your money fit into the expenses you have,” Ngahu advised.

Prepare for the worst

As the new year approaches, it's natural to focus on our hopes and goals for the future. However, it's also possible that life may become much harder or expensive in 2023.

“We are hoping that things might be easier but it is good to prepare for the worst because it would rather not happen, but we have prepared,” Ngahu cautioned.

It's important to prepare for the worst because unexpected events and challenges can arise at any time, and being prepared can help you better cope with and navigate these situations.

By planning ahead and taking steps to protect yourself and your loved ones, you can increase your resilience and better handle any difficulties that may come your way.