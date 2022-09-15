Blake Lively is pregnant, expecting baby No. 4 with Ryan Reynolds
Lively and Reynolds got married in 2012.
Lively appeared at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit on Thursday, September 15, 2022, where she posed in a sequined long-sleeved mini dress with her baby bump on display.
The couple is already parents to daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.
Lively and Reynold tied the knot in September 2012, and the couple started growing their family two years later when James arrived.
The couple have been vocal over the years about their plans for a big brood — even sharing their baby fever before conceiving James.
“If I could spit out a litter of kids, I would,” the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” star told Marie Claire in September 2014.
