Nicah the queen breaks up with lover DJ Slahver

Amos Robi

People can fall in love and they can fall out - Nicah the queen

Gospel musician Nicah the Queen and her lover DJ Slahver have decided to end their relationship.

Nicah, who went public on her relationship with Slahver in October 2021, made the revelation through her Instagram stories in post saying people fall in love and also fall out. She went on to wish her ex-lover all the best.

“Slahver and I have decided to call it quits and go our separate ways! People can fall in love and they can also fall out. All in all we move on regardless! I wish him nothing but the best!” Nicah’s Instagram story reads.

The end of Nicah and Slahver's relationship comes as a surprise as the two have been what many would describe as couple goals.

Nicah a mother of two, in February caused a raze on social media after she a posted a video washing her lover’s feet and tending to his hair.

Early this year, the beauty fired at trolls who tried to dictate how she should run her relationship.

In a video, Nicah said that she is tired of critics camping in her inbox, with a series of allegations labeled against her ex-lover DJ Slahver.

The singer noted that whoever wishes to report to her that her man has ever hit on them should be ready to provide a replacement because she would not leav him anytime soon.

“After I posted him, doing things for him now you are coming to my DM with allegations of being seduced by him. Others are saying he is not a good person.

“Let me ask you, what do you want me to do? Leave him? Don’t come to my DM with all your allegations, ati ooh ashawahi nikatia (that he hit on you), that he has ever seduced you... If you don’t have another boyfriend to give me, na ujue itawork, atanichunga (one who will take care of me), please wachana nayo (stop) because I’m not leaving him. Haya mkatie sahi uone kama ataingia box (Go ahead and test him, see if he'll take the bait),” Nicah said.

DJ Slahver is not a new name in the Kenya music industry. He is a talent manager, working with the likes of Nameless, Darassa, Wahu and his partner Nicah the Queen. He is also a manager at Ziiki Media.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

