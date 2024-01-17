Guys, here's how to know your crush is crushing back

Here's the lowdown on some signs that might indicate your crush feels the same way about you:

Eye contact

You know that moment when your eyes lock, and suddenly, it feels like time slows down? That’s not just in the movies. If she looks at you more often and for longer periods, it means she's interested in getting to know you better.

Changed communication

If she starts talking to you more than before, whether through messages or in person, it shows she's paying more attention to you.

Sharing personal stuff

When someone starts sharing personal stories or details about their life, it’s a sign they trust you. If she opens up about her life, feelings, or experiences, it means she trusts you and wants to connect on a deeper level.

Body language hints

Watch out for how she behaves without words. A light touch on the arm, a playful shove, maybe a pat on the back – these small gestures can mean a lot. Physical contact is a huge indicator of interest.

Emotional involvement

If she shows genuine concern for your happiness or success, she might be developing feelings for you.

Asking about your relationship status

If she’s inquiring about whether you’re seeing someone, it’s not just casual curiosity. She’s trying to figure out if you’re available without being too direct. It’s a delicate topic, but if she’s bringing it up, she’s interested in what the answer might be.

Compliments

Regular compliments may suggest she admires you more than just as a friend.

Changing her appearance