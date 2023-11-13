In order to build up to the big day, the subjects were encouraged to carry out parties in their own localities at their own.
Royal Wedding: Basoga told to start weeklong celebrations; Muhoozi, Fire Works contribute
Busoga Kingdom subjects have been called to kick start mass celebrations in the build-up to this week’s wedding of King Wilberforce Nadiope Gabula and Queen Jovia Mutesi.
“We are calling on everyone starting from Jinja throughout all the 11 counties that make up the kingdom, go out and hold your own celebrations, light up your communities as we start the final week of the (royal wedding) preparations,” said Patrick Batumbya, the chairman of Royal Wedding Organizing Committee.
Batumbya was speaking on Monday while receiving more contributions from well-wishers toward the wedding.
Among the people and entities that chimed in with contributions is advertising agency Fire Works.
This extended in-kind support with USh43 million toward the fete.
Walter Wafula, the General Manager of Brain Child BCW, which is part of Fire Works said this contribution was going toward the communication support including providing materials used in communication about the wedding to the public.
“Busoga plays a significant role in our business, that is why when the committee reached out to us to be part of the wedding we did not think twice about it,” he said.
Meanwhile the MK Movement, the pressure group mobilizing political support for Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba delivered USh20 million from the fete.
The team led by Kitgum Woman Lilian Aber extended congratulations to the Busoga royals and pledged continued support to the kingdom.
