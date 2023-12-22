10 major blunders that rocked Ruto's government in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Kenya Power frequent blackouts and JKIA in darkness

Kenyans experienced frequent power outages, the latest being the 5th nationwide blackout in 2023.

The blackouts affected many vital facilities, including Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, a major transport hub connecting East Africa to Asia, Europe, and other parts of the world.

Many Kenyans blamed Kenya Power for the outages and called for action to be taken by both the Ministry of Energy, with a number demanding the resignation of CS Davis Chirchir.

Energy CS Davis Chirchir appearing before National Assembly Energy Committee at Parliament buildings, Nairobi. Pulse Live Kenya

According to Energy CS Chirchir, most of the power outages were caused by system failures in the distribution of energy.

To solve the blackouts, the Cabinet approved several measures, including plans to build a new 33KV line between Narok and Bomet to reduce overload on existing lines and prevent widespread blackouts.

Swearing in of Chief Administrative Secretaries at State House.

The High Court of Kenya declared the Office of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) unconstitutional, dismissing the appointment of 50 CASs by President William Ruto as unconstitutional.

The court found that there was a lack of public participation in the additional complement of 27 Chief Administrative Secretaries, and the entire complement of 50 CASs was unconstitutional.

Pulse Live Kenya

The 50 CASs were sworn in by President William Ruto on March 23, 2023, after the National Assembly declined to vet the nominees.

The court also barred the appointees from earning a salary, remuneration, and any benefit pending the conclusion of the case.

The Attorney General filed a notice of appeal against the High Court ruling, but the Court of Appeal has declined to suspend the decision.

Each CAS was supposed to earn Sh780,000 every month, exclusive of other monthly allowances such as house allowance, commuter allowance, and salary market adjustment.

Errors in the 2023 KCPE exams

The 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam results were marred by errors, causing distress among parents, candidates, and schools.

The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) acknowledged that some candidates were awarded incorrect marks, received grades for subjects they did not sit for, and encountered discrepancies in the assignment of grades.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu, PS Belio Kipsang and TSC CEO Nancy Macharia during the release of the 2023 KCPE exam results in Nairobi on November 23, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

For instance, there were cases where identical scores resulted in different grades, and candidates received higher grades for lower scores.

The errors primarily affected the SMS results due to configuration issues, but KNEC assured the public that the results in the KNEC portal were accurate.

KNEC CEO Dr. David Njengere stated that candidates have a 30-day window to address any issues with the examination results.

The council received appeals from affected schools and candidates, and it reviewed and rectified the errors, with 133 candidates being identified as affected.

El Nino miscommunication

President William Ruto was criticized for his utterances that Kenya would not experience El Nino.

The Meteorological Department had earlier predicted that El Nino would hit the country from mid-October to December, but President Ruto claimed that the country would not experience El Nino rains as earlier predicted.

Kenya Met warns of heavy rains Pulse Live Kenya

This caused confusion among Kenyans, and the director of the Meteorological Department, David Gikungu, apologized for the miscommunication.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed defended President Ruto, saying that he aligned himself with information from the department.

Shakahola massacre that happened under the government's nose

The Shakahola massacre occurred in Kilifi County and was linked to the International Church of Good News and its self-proclaimed pastor, Paul Nthenge Mackenzie.

Mackenzie's followers gathered in the Shakahola forest to fast until death for the chance to meet Jesus.

The death rose to over 428, with the majority of victims being children and women.

The government faced criticism for its lack of oversight and was accused of inaction and even complicity.

Police IG Japhet Koome and DCI Mohamed Amin at Shakahola Forest Pulse Live Kenya

The government is now working to regulate religious institutions and prevent them from misleading people.

In December, Mackenzie was sentenced to 1 year in jail by a Malindi Court after he was found quilty of producing and distributing content not licensed by the Kenya Film Classification Board.

The pastor was also sentenced to six months in jail for airing content without a license from the Communications Authority.

Gov't bows to pressure, revises fees for different services including ID application

The government sparked public outrage following its decision to revise fees for various government services, including ID and passport applications.

The State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services announced the fee adjustments, which were set to take effect on January 1, 2024.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking to the media on November 6, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The proposed fee increases were met with strong opposition from Kenyans.

However, in response to the public outcry, the government revised the fees downwards.

China Square fiasco involving CS Moses Kuria

The China Square fiasco is a controversy involving a Chinese-owned shop selling cheap household goods in Kenya.

CS Moses Kuria who was in charge of the Ministry of Trade and Investment called for the termination of the shop’s lease, saying local traders were being disadvantaged by the low prices.

Pulse Live Kenya

In February 2023, China Square was closed due to a complaint from the Anti-Counterfeit Authority about counterfeit goods being sold in the store. The store reopened on March 6, 2023, after the seized goods were released.

Diplomatic blunders

In 2023, the Kenyan government and its officials were involved in several diplomatic blunders, facing criticism from various quarters.

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen’s remarks on Rwanda

In December 2023, Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen made controversial remarks about Rwanda being an autocracy, leading to pressure on President Ruto to reprimand him for his careless comments.

Foreign Affairs ministry downgrades Ruto's ambassador nominee

In October, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs downgraded the appointment of Abdi Weli Mohamud Hussein from the position of Ambassador to Consul General.

The decision was made in response to President William Ruto's nomination of Abdi Weli as Kenya's representative to Somaliland in Hargeisa.

The National Assembly Foreign Relations, Defense, and Intelligence Committee decided to omit Abdi Weli's name from the vetting list, citing concerns about the nature of Hargeisa's diplomatic presence.

Somaliland Map Pulse Live Kenya

The letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially confirmed the decision, stating that Abdi Weli Mohamud Hussein's status is that of a Consul General.

The government also reiterated its unwavering recognition of the United Federal Republic of Somalia, clarifying that it solely acknowledges Somaliland as a regional government within the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Press Conference with M23 Rebel Group

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs for forced to distanced itself from any involvement with a press conference held in Nairobi, which included the M23 rebel group from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).