RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Police demand MP Didmus Barasa to surrender after shooting incident

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Police have launched a manhunt for Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa
Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa

Detectives in Bungoma are probing a shooting incident that left one person dead at Chebukhwabi Primary School in Bungoma County.

Recommended articles

Read Also

Bungoma County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti said that police officers are looking for Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa in connection to the shooting.

According to credible reports, the victim was identified as an aide of his closest rival Brian Khaemba of the DAP-K party.

A car involved in the shooting
A car involved in the shooting Pulse Live Kenya

"We want him to surrender to police wherever he is and if any member of the public spots him let them alert police," the Bungoma County Commissioner said.

More to follow...

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Police demand MP Didmus Barasa to surrender after shooting incident

Police demand MP Didmus Barasa to surrender after shooting incident

Drama in Mombasa after Joho clashes with Sonko

Drama in Mombasa after Joho clashes with Sonko

IEBC reveals dates for Kakamega and Mombasa by-elections

IEBC reveals dates for Kakamega and Mombasa by-elections

Candidate brought to tears after discovering he was omitted on ballot paper

Candidate brought to tears after discovering he was omitted on ballot paper

Kenyans to foot cost of fresh elections after ballot paper mix-up

Kenyans to foot cost of fresh elections after ballot paper mix-up

Video surfaces of MP David Gikaria fighting rival candidate

Video surfaces of MP David Gikaria fighting rival candidate

Shock as Ngilu's name appears on ballot after dropping out of Kitui race

Shock as Ngilu's name appears on ballot after dropping out of Kitui race

Bishop Wanjiru wins hearts as she helps her mum vote

Bishop Wanjiru wins hearts as she helps her mum vote

Oscar Sudi defends IEBC after KIEMS kit failures in some polling stations

Oscar Sudi defends IEBC after KIEMS kit failures in some polling stations

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Police officers in Nakuru have arrested Dickson Macharia Waithera, leader of the dreaded Confirm criminal gang.

Newly promoted Police Commander flushes out 'Confirm' gang leader

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha announces KCSE 2021 results on April 23, 2022

Parents react after order to close schools catches them by surprise

IEBC settle saga with Police and DCI

4 IEBC officials sacked after secret meeting with politicians

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i

CS Matiang'i announces public holiday