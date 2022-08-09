Detectives in Bungoma are probing a shooting incident that left one person dead at Chebukhwabi Primary School in Bungoma County.
Police demand MP Didmus Barasa to surrender after shooting incident
Police have launched a manhunt for Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa
Bungoma County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti said that police officers are looking for Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa in connection to the shooting.
According to credible reports, the victim was identified as an aide of his closest rival Brian Khaemba of the DAP-K party.
"We want him to surrender to police wherever he is and if any member of the public spots him let them alert police," the Bungoma County Commissioner said.
More to follow...
