Raila visits Sabina Chege at Nairobi Hospital [Photos]

The ODM party leader jetted back into the city on the evening of February 22, after an extensive tour of the Coastal region where he popularized his 2022 presidential bid.

During the hospital visit, Mr Odinga was accompanied by MPs Kanini Kega (Kieni), Junet Mohamed (Suna East), Mishi Mboko (Likoni) and Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay County).

"Wishing my friend and sister Hon. Sabina Wanjiru wa Chege a quick recovery #NiSiSi #GetWellSoon," Gladys Wanga captioned shared photos of the visit.

Sabina Chege's IEBC hearing

The Murang'a Woman Rep was expected to appear before an IEBC Committee on Tuesday, to answer to claims of election rigging she made during a recent political rally.

Confirming the news, IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati added that Ms Chege has been at the hospital since February 16.

"Counsel has produced a document addressed to whom it might concern. The letter indicates that Sabina Chege was admitted at the Nairobi Hospital from 16th February and is undergoing treatment and that she is unable to attend to any of her duties," Chebukati stated.

Through her lawyers, Senior Counsel James Orengo and Senior Counsel Otiende Amollo, Chege had - at her initial hearing - argued that she had not been furnished with a clear statement of the charges against her.

“We have a problem with this statement of the breach. From the charge, it is a redacted version of what Sabina Chege said. There is no clear assertion. You are not telling us clearly what she is accused of saying," SC Orengo stated.

Sabina's defense team further demanded a full statement of Murang'a Woman Rep's utterances insisting that the accusations were based on heresy and that Sabina was not obliged to respond.

The Siaya Senator added that the mentioned breach touched on the 2017 General Election, for which a Supreme Court ruling had absolved IEBC of blame and not the Jubilee party.

Senator Orengo asked the Commission to withdraw from the matter saying the words contained in the breach could be a substance for inquiry on the Commission itself.

Wafula Chebukati dismisses Sabina Chege's defence

The hearing was adjourned and later IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati dismissed the objections made by Sabina Chege’s legal team ordering the inquiry to proceed to a full hearing. Chebukati said the inquiry was moving to a full hearing.

In his submission, he argued that all persons bound by the electoral code of conduct were to assure voters of impartiality.

“The respondent herein is a member of Jubilee party and a serving Woman Rep having been elected under jubilee. In the premises, the respondent is subject to the code of conduct and is under duty to abide by the same,” he stated.

The hearing will kick off on Tuesday next week.