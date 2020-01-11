Photos of embattled Gatundu MP Moses Kuria who is in police custody have surfaced even as a host of MPs allied to the Tangatanga faction of Jubilee continue to push for his release.

Kuria was visited by a host of politicians and lawyers today, barely a few hours after police moved in to disperse Jubilee lawmakers who had camped at Kilimani police station demanding for his release.

Among those who spent time with the vocal MP are Alice Wahome and Ekuru Aukot who blamed the state for disregarding court orders to release the lawmaker.

“Today I visited @HonMosesKuria at the Kilimani police station. I perused the bail bond, the verification of the court orders from the Magistrate. I fail to understand why @NPSOfficial_KE is refusing to obey those orders and release Hon. Kuria. Impunity” wrote Aukot.

Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen also maintained that the police (who are holding Kuria) are doing so in contravention of court orders on orders from above.

In a thin veiled attack at powerful state officials, Murkomen alleged that the individuals are not genuine in their building of bridges.

“Having dealt with the matter of Moses Kuria I can say without fear of contradiction that most of our police officers have no problem at all.They are patriots trying their best to serve. The problem with Kenya is orders from MR.ABOVE. Mr.ABOVE please allow to build genuine bridges” Wrote Murkomen.