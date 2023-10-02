Champions League group stage: 1xBet presents second round preview

The bookmaker company 1xBet wishes you a successful game and presents the games that will occur on October 3 and 4.

October 3, Napoli v Real Madrid

The Neapolitans have had a mediocre start to the season in Serie A, and only Victor Osimhen is meeting expectations so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Galacticos are led by the excellent Jude Bellingham, but the lack of a goal-scoring forward is causing Ancelotti's side many problems. Which team will perform better at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona?

October 3, Inter v Benfica

In the Group D first round, Inter barely saved a draw in a match with modest Real Sociedad, and Benfica sensationally lost to Red Bull Salzburg. The Italian giants want to win all the season tournaments and will prove their strength at the Giuseppe Meazza.

However, Benfica is not as weak as it might seem - even though they sold their best players from last season. Will the Eagles be able to unleash their claws and upset Inter on the counter-attack?

October 4, Borussia D v Milan

ADVERTISEMENT

Milan is going to visit Borussia Dortmund with the hope of withstanding the barrage of attacks and finding its chances in counterplay. The team of Hummels and Reus has nothing to lose: in the first round, the Bumblebees lost to PSG and made it as difficult as possible for themselves to get out of the “group of death”.

The Rossoneri have been pleasing fans with solid performances this season, but the recent defeat by Inter is still fresh in the memory. Will Pioli hold back Edin Terzic's team?

October 4, Newcastle v PSG

How do you feel about the prospect of coming to a game with a team that just destroyed their opponents with a score of 8-0? But PSG has no choice: the team will have to pass the test against Newcastle at St. James' Park.

True, the Parisians are distinguished from Sheffield by the presence of Killian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Goncalo Ramos and a whole scattering of other stars. Who will emerge victorious in the fundamental derby between two rich clubs with Middle Eastern capital?

ADVERTISEMENT

October 4, Leipzig v Manchester City

At the start of the season, Josep Guardiola lost Kevin De Bruyne but brilliantly compensated for his absence with tactical changes. The Citizens continue to sweep away any opponents from the field, but they are unlikely to have forgotten their draw at RB Leipzig in last season's Champions League.

However, underestimation will only benefit the talented coach Marco Rose and his team. At the beginning of the season, the Saxons shocked Bayern Munich by beating them in the DFL-Supercup with a score of 3-0, and now they are not averse to pulling off the same trick with the European club champion.

October 4, Porto v Barcelona

Barcelona easily defeated Antwerp 5-0 in the first round of the Champions League, but there are clouds in the sky over Catalonia. In La Liga, the team is not playing as brightly as fans expect.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the games with Celta and Mallorca, there was no dominance or ease in the Blaugrana game. The match with Porto is an excellent opportunity for Xavi's coaching staff to deal with temporary difficulties and find their game.

You can place a bet on the Napoli v Real Madrid, Inter v Benfica, Borussia D v Milan, Newcastle v PSG, Leipzig v Manchester City and Porto v Barcelona matches HERE: http://1xplayers.com/Q9s7jC22