Israel, US compiling list of foreigners to leave Gaza Strip – Hamas

News Agency Of Nigeria

Israel’s refusal to cease fire for several hours prevented two female hostages with Russian citizenship from being released – Hamas.

Israeli soldiers ride atop an artillery unit near the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, November 3, 2023.REUTERS/Amir Cohen
“Americans and Israelis are creating lists for those to leave the Gaza Strip who have other citizenship, then these lists are being sent to Egyptians.

“They are sending them to the interior ministry to publish on the official website.’’

The spokesperson said that although Hamas is not playing any role in this process, it is not preventing people from leaving the Gaza Strip if they want to do so.

Israel’s refusal to cease fire for several hours prevented two female hostages with Russian citizenship from being released, Naim added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Kawira Mwangaza survives 2nd impeachment

Israel, US compiling list of foreigners to leave Gaza Strip – Hamas

CS Kindiki gazettes new fees for ID replacement and passport application

CEOs summoned for defying Ruto; KRA, Kenya Power, Hustler Fund among those listed

TSC suspends principal of school that topped 2022 KCSE

The earlier CS Kuria is sacked, the better - Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot

Ruto turns to ex-Auditor General Edward Ouko to solve Sh600 billion crisis

Ruto says fuel prices are not causing him sleepless nights & his hands are tied

Sack looming for parastatal CEOs for defying Ruto's order

