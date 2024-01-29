The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Makerere prohibits cameras, phones during 74th graduation ceremony

Mzee Asingwire

Makerere University announced items that won't be allowed during the 74th graduation ceremony.

Makerere University is holding its 74th graduation starting on Monday, January 29
Makerere University is holding its 74th graduation starting on Monday, January 29

They are phones, cells, batteries, chemicals, firearms, alcohol, cigarettes, dangerous weapons, canned foods, canned drinks, pocket radios, bottled drinks, cameras, and backpacks.

Makerere University’s 74th graduation ceremonies will start Monday, January 29, and end on February 24 at the Freedom Square.

According to the academic registrar Prof. Buyinza Mukadasi, the dates for different colleges/schools are as follows:

Monday, January 29, 2024

College of Natural Sciences (CONAS)

College of Health Sciences (CHS)

School of Law (SOL)

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

College of Education and External Studies (CEES)

College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES)

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

College of Business and Management Sciences (COBAMS)

College of Computing and Information Sciences (COCIS)

College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Bio-Security (COVAB)

Thursday, February 1, 2024

Makerere University Business School (MUBS)

Friday, February 2, 2024

College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology (CEDAT)

College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHUSS)

VIDEO: Friend narrates how Kibaki avoided hangovers as a lecturer in Makerere

Makerere University rescheduled the 74th graduation ceremony, which was originally to take place from January 22- 26. In a statement dated December 15, 2023, the university Vice Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe said: “After consultations with key stakeholders, as chairperson of the senate, I am rescheduling the 74th graduation ceremony to commence on Monday, January 29, 2024, and end on February 2, 2024.”

He added: “Please make unnecessary arrangements accordingly.”

The changes in dates followed concerns raised by various colleges and stakeholders of the university on their readiness to hold the graduation.

It is also reported that the graduation could have been extended to allow students to clear their outstanding fees.

Over 10,000 students are expected to graduate in different programs at the university.

ADVERTISEMENT

