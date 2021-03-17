Way number 1: By sports betting

Betting online is a great way to make quick cash. There are many factors that affect the amount of money you can make. The first and most important of these is your bankroll. The amount of money you put into each bet determines how much you win. The average bankroll for a sports bettor is around $1000. That means that to make a $100 profit on your wagers, you need 1000 bets over 100 days! Not so easy when you're juggling work, family, and extra-curricular activities. Luckily, there's a solution – Kenyans are making money online by betting on sports (pun intended). They are using guides like these best betting guide in Kenya where expert tipsters give predictions. They are doing a lot of research and gambling on the best odds for everyday sports like football, basketball, tennis, etc.

Ways number 2: By creating YouTube videos

Did you know that you can make money from YouTube videos? It's true! There are many ways to make money online with YouTube videos. You can run your own channel and put affiliate links in your descriptions so you get paid when people click on your link and buy the products. Or you can create sponsored content – this means you promote a certain product or service for a video and get paid if the company is happy with how it turned out. You can also write about a product you are using and place the link at the end of your videos. You can charge for this but most people don't have the time and patience to do this. Google Adsense is a program that will pay you whenever someone clicks on your videos. There are many other ways to make money from YouTube – let us know if you've come across some great ones!

Way number 3: By blogging

Blogging is one of the best ways to make money online in Kenya. It's so easy that even beginners can do it! Blogging platforms like WordPress, Blogger, Tumblr, etc all have free accounts users. You can write your blog on any topic you like, get traffic, and start earning money. It's not as easy as it sounds though. You'll need to create a loyal audience which means keeping up with posts and research on topics that will keep your readers interested. Help people find you by getting links in from other websites. Your blog will need regular content to stay relevant so you'll need an email subscriber list, a social media presence, etc!

Blogs can be designed to support affiliate products, make money via Adsense, and more. It's all about having a plan and executing it well!

Way number 4: By selling your own products

Kenyans are making money online by selling their own products. They are using sites like Etsy or Shopify to design and sell their products. Etsy is a website where people can buy handmade, vintage, or designer items. You can set up your shop with Etsy for free but you'll have to pay 5% of the price of every sale you make to the site. You can also charge shipping fees to cover the cost of posting your product. Shopify is another great site where you can set up an online store very easily. This will cost you nothing but there are costs for hosting and domain registration but you can manage all these details yourself.

Way number 5: By selling in Kenya marketplaces

Kenyans are making money online by selling their products on Kenyan marketplaces. Most of the big online marketplace sites like OLX, Alibaba, Amazon, etc have a similar base to their Kenyan counterparts and so can be used to sell your products. Locations that charge a delivery fee for things sold through Kenya sites are usually cheaper. That's why the start up cost of setting up an online store in Kenya is usually lower than online stores in other countries. Global delivery also means less hassles when it comes to shipping from Kenya and customs fees (if applicable). If you're selling in Kenya, it can be beneficial to use a Kenyan marketplace site.

Ways number 6: Through forex trading

Kenyans are making money online by trading in Forex. Kenyans like to look at things in numbers (one of the reasons they're so good at sportsbetting) and so it's no surprise that they're doing well when it comes to Forex trading. They're making money by entering into currency pairs and taking advantage of the differences between the value of currencies between countries. Correlations are a big part of this – you need to know what will happen in one market before you can predict what will happen in another. Forex is great for people who like to take risks and learn more about how the world economy works.

Way number 7: By selling your skills

Kenyans are making money online through freelancing sites. Freelancers are independent workers who offer their skills (usually writing, marketing, coding, or design) to companies who are looking for workers on contract. Companies offer a set amount for you to complete a job – it's that simple! You can use any number of tools to start your own freelancing business – Upwork, Freelancer, People Per Hour, etc. Most of these tools also have related job boards (where employers post jobs for freelancers to complete) so that you can start your own business.

Conclusion:

There are many ways to make money online in Kenya. If you are creative, hardworking, and willing to put in a little work, you'll be surprised with the results. Most of the jobs listed above are also very flexible. You can choose to work a few hours a day or a few hours a week. No matter how much time you can devote to making extra money, there's something that will fit for you.

