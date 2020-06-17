Eight members of the Nairobi County Assembly have lost their positions following a reshuffle by Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

The eight include Majority Leader Abdi Guyo, former minority leader Elias Otieno and Mowlem MCA Benson Mwangi who are all on suspension.

According to the brief by the Speaker, the three MCAs will be reinstated into the committees once their terms of suspension are fulfilled.

The suspended MCAs are among the fiercest critics of Speaker Elachi, having challenged her leadership for most of her years in service.

"I have made the ruling not because of myself but because of the interests of Nairobi politics and most importantly for the people of Nairobi," she explained.

Five other MCAs from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party have also been left out of committees due to challenges with their party.

Th five are said to have forfeited their party's monthly subscription fee hence the disciplinary action by ODM.

"I have punished five members not remitting party subscription fees by suspending them from committees until they clear the subscriptions," Minority Whip Peter Imwatok explained.