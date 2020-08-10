Citizen TV's Linus Kaikai is in mourning following the death of his brother.

In a tweet shared on Monday afternoon, Kaikai announced that his brother Maurice had passed on.

"Farewell my brother Maurice. It will take us forever to believe you’re gone," the post read.

Citizen TV's Linus Kaikai with his brother Maurice

Prominent Kenyans in media and law took to the post to share their messages of comfort to the journalist and his family.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior wrote: "My condolences to you and your family. Interacted with him severally in court. He was efficient and cordial . It was a pleasure appearing before him . Rest In Peace Wakili."

Senior Counsel Martha Karua added: "Poleni sana. May God grant you and family healing."