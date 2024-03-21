Fleet of Navaras from South Africa will cross 8 African countries in daring challenge

The expedition showcasing the Nissan Navara will visit Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania and Kenya before ending in Egypt in the tour dubbed Nissan Daring Africa 2024.

As the drivers make their way through the countries, the fully accessorised expedition Navaras will be on display at selected Nissan dealerships for the public to view.

Nissan Navara to fly the flag up through Africa in daring expedition Pulse Live Kenya

The Navaras will be accompanied on their odyssey by a Nissan X-Trail acting as a support vehicle, which will also give the X-Trail an opportunity to prove its adventure credentials on some of Africa’s highways.

“This odyssey from the African home of the Navara is a wonderful celebration of this vehicle,” Nissan Africa MD Sherief Eldessouky says. “It’s all-new and built right here in Rosslyn, by Africans for Africans.”

At the same time, the expedition is daring to breathe life into the concept of the African Continental Free Trade Area and show how the automotive sector holds the key to unlock the potential of the African Century.

“Our all new Nissan Navara, the best pick-up we have ever made, is literally built of more: it has a reinforced chassis, the suspension is different and the roll over angle is the best in the market. It is the perfect vehicle to continue Nissan’s strong pick-up legacy in South Africa,” Nissan Africa marketing director Stefan Haasbroek pointed out.

The design of the all new Navara, which won the coveted 2022 South African Car of the Year Award in the double cab category, focuses on four pillars: rugged and tough, utterly capable; value for money with high levels of safety across all models; Nissan’s legendary smart technology; and, exceptional drive comfort.

Nissan Navaras set to debut in Egypt

In its 90-year history on the continent, Nissan was yet to set up markets in North Africa.

An announcement in 2023 revealed its expansion plans for the export of the South African built Navara to the new markets including Algeria and Libya, with the Navara’s debut in Egypt planned shortly.

The Japanese automotive manufacturer has been making vehicles in Africa from its Rosslyn, South Africa plant, which today is the company’s LCV manufacturing hub for the entire continent, complimented by its plant in Cairo, Egypt, which is its passenger vehicle assembly centre.

The expedition is daring, says Nissan Africa Head of Communications and PR Ramy Mohareb, in keeping with the company’s 90th birthday celebrations last year.

“We are proving our promise that the entire range of the Nissan Navara which we build on the continent, is equal to the severest road conditions that Africa has to offer as we connect our two manufacturing hubs on either side of the continent as we prepare to launch the Navara into the Egypt market,” he says.