Gideon Moi sells majority stake in Sh4 billion aviation firm

According to a report by Business Daily on Tuesday October 27, the Kuwait firm bought 51% of Siginon Aviation, a subsidiary of the Moi-owned Siginon Group.

Siginon Aviation has operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi and Eldoret International Airport.

The Kuwait-based National Aviation Services (NAS) did not disclose the cost of the deal, but it said the firm value is about Sh4.4 billion.

“A combination of NAS’s global presence and expertise in airport services with Siginon Aviation’s experience in Kenya will successfully strengthen the ground handling, ramp handling and cargo handling capabilities in the region, especially in East Africa,” said NAS chief executive Hassan El-Houry.

“This partnership is a true reflection of our mutual ambition to make a positive mark in service excellence, extend our footprint in Kenya and beyond as we jointly tap onto the opportunities present in the cargo and aviation sector,” Meshack Kipturgo, Siginon Group’s managing director added.

The Siginon Group was left in the hands of Baringo Senator Gideon Moi after the family patriarch died in 2020.

The late president’s former PA Joshua Kulei holds a 12% stake in the Siginon Group. A taskforce established by former President Mwai Kibaki found that Gideon had a 12% stake and Kababrak Univerity where the senator is the chancellor has 75% stake.

Siginon Group is an integrated end-to-end logistics and air cargo solutions provider based in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda and has been in existence since 1985.

In the recent past, the Moi family has sold a number of its business interest to foreign companies.