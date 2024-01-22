10 oldest billionaires in Africa at the start of 2024

Within this diverse economy are high-net-worth individuals whose entrepreneurial spirit and lasting success have been making waves for decades.

These old billionaires have danced through economic downturns, political instability, and evolving market landscapes, putting their resilience to the test. Yet, their ability to adapt, innovate, and overcome adversities has been instrumental in their continued success.

Now, some are even handing the torch to the next generation, nurturing new minds to carry the legacy forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Forbes's real-time billionaire ranking, Othman Benjelloun, the oldest billionaire on the continent, is 91 years old and holds the 2050th position among the oldest billionaires globally. Christoffel Wiese, the second-oldest on the continent, is 82 years old and ranks 2301th globally.

The figures below represent the net worth of the entrants as of the 22nd of January 2024.

Below are the 10 oldest African billionaires at the start of 2024: