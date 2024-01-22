- Business Insider Africa presents 10 oldest billionaires in Africa at the start of 2024.
- This list is courtesy of Forbes.
- Othman Benjelloun, the oldest billionaire on the continent, is 91 years old.
10 oldest billionaires in Africa at the start of 2024
One of the beauties of the African continent is the entrepreneurship spirit of its population. The spirit is evident on different levels, from the trader by the roadside yearning for better days, to the founder of a conglomerate strategising for further expansion.
Within this diverse economy are high-net-worth individuals whose entrepreneurial spirit and lasting success have been making waves for decades.
These old billionaires have danced through economic downturns, political instability, and evolving market landscapes, putting their resilience to the test. Yet, their ability to adapt, innovate, and overcome adversities has been instrumental in their continued success.
Now, some are even handing the torch to the next generation, nurturing new minds to carry the legacy forward.
According to Forbes's real-time billionaire ranking, Othman Benjelloun, the oldest billionaire on the continent, is 91 years old and holds the 2050th position among the oldest billionaires globally. Christoffel Wiese, the second-oldest on the continent, is 82 years old and ranks 2301th globally.
The figures below represent the net worth of the entrants as of the 22nd of January 2024.
Below are the 10 oldest African billionaires at the start of 2024:
|Rank
|Name
|Age
|Networth
|Country
|Industry
|1.
|Othman Benjelloun
|91
|$1.4 Billion
|Morocco
|Banking and Insurance
|2.
|Christoffel Wiese
|82
|$1.2 Billion
|South Africa
|Retail
|3.
|Issad Rebrab
|80
|$2.5 Billion
|Algeria
|Food
|4.
|Youssef Mansour
|79
|$1.3 Billion
|Egypt
|Diversified
|5.
|Nicky Oppenheimer
|78
|$9.4 Billion
|South Africa
|Diamonds
|6.
|Mohamed Mansour
|75
|$3.3 Billion
|Egypt
|Diversified
|7.
|Michiel Le Roux
|74
|$1.2 Billion
|South Africa
|Banking
|8.
|Johann Rupert
|72
|$10.2 Billion
|South Africa
|Luxury goods
|9.
|Koos Bekker
|71
|$2.6 Billion
|South Africa
|Media and Investments
|10.
|Mike Adenuga
|70
|$7.0 Billion
|Nigeria
|Telecom and Oil
