10 oldest billionaires in Africa at the start of 2024

Adekunle Agbetiloye

One of the beauties of the African continent is the entrepreneurship spirit of its population. The spirit is evident on different levels, from the trader by the roadside yearning for better days, to the founder of a conglomerate strategising for further expansion.

Within this diverse economy are high-net-worth individuals whose entrepreneurial spirit and lasting success have been making waves for decades.

These old billionaires have danced through economic downturns, political instability, and evolving market landscapes, putting their resilience to the test. Yet, their ability to adapt, innovate, and overcome adversities has been instrumental in their continued success.

Now, some are even handing the torch to the next generation, nurturing new minds to carry the legacy forward.

According to Forbes's real-time billionaire ranking, Othman Benjelloun, the oldest billionaire on the continent, is 91 years old and holds the 2050th position among the oldest billionaires globally. Christoffel Wiese, the second-oldest on the continent, is 82 years old and ranks 2301th globally.

The figures below represent the net worth of the entrants as of the 22nd of January 2024.

Rank Name Age Networth Country Industry
1. Othman Benjelloun 91 $1.4 Billion Morocco Banking and Insurance
2. Christoffel Wiese 82 $1.2 Billion South Africa Retail
3. Issad Rebrab 80 $2.5 Billion Algeria Food
4. Youssef Mansour 79 $1.3 Billion Egypt Diversified
5. Nicky Oppenheimer 78 $9.4 Billion South Africa Diamonds
6. Mohamed Mansour 75 $3.3 Billion Egypt Diversified
7. Michiel Le Roux 74 $1.2 Billion South Africa Banking
8. Johann Rupert 72 $10.2 Billion South Africa Luxury goods
9. Koos Bekker 71 $2.6 Billion South Africa Media and Investments
10. Mike Adenuga 70 $7.0 Billion Nigeria Telecom and Oil
