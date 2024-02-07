The sports category has moved to a new website.

AI to become an important tool in Tanzania’s government

Chinedu Okafor

In an effort to bolster Tanzania’s digital data pool and e-related services, the government is looking to integrate artificial intelligence into its e-government platforms. The country has been making a push to adopt digital solutions across sectors. This new initiative would aid in curbing corruption and making government processes more effective and transparent.

Arusha, Tanzania
  • Tanzania government to integrate AI into e-government platforms for efficiency and transparency.
  • Minister of State highlights AI's role in curbing corruption and improving service delivery.
  • Recent investments in communication infrastructure and digital education signify Tanzania's commitment to tech advancement.

Mr. George Simbachawene, Tanzania’s minister of state in the president’s office, (Public Service Management and Good Governance) noted that the idea of AI integration also applied to the recent launch of Tanzania Enterprise Service Bus (GovESB).

The minister spoke on AI’s use at the 3-day, 4th e-Government Annual General Meeting, held at the Arusha International Conference Center, as seen in the Tanzanian news publication, The Citizen.

“Physical delivery of services in public institutions and government agencies continues to be a challenge due to the prevalent lackadaisical attitude among many workers. This often results in delays and substandard executions of tasks,” the minister stated.

He also disclosed that the adoption of digitization in administrative functions is a surefire way to ensure transparency and fight the corruption and delays in processes plaguing the government.

“We also want to totally eradicate queues and delays as people scramble to be served at public institutions and organizations, something that has been raising many complaints from people across the country,” the minister added.

It was reported last year that Tanzania had spent over Sh400 billion over the previous two years enhancing and strengthening the nation's communication infrastructure. This was done to encourage and motivate technical innovation and creativity for economic growth.

In October, the country also launched a state-of-the-art digital education center on Monday, poised to become a regional hub for digital learning.

“The Centre of Competence in Digital Education (C-CoDE) is hosted by the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology (NM-AIST) and was established within the framework of the Excellence in Africa initiative, a collaboration between Mohamed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) of Morocco and Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) of Switzerland.”

Chinedu Okafor is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

