AI to become an important tool in Tanzania’s government

Mr. George Simbachawene, Tanzania’s minister of state in the president’s office, (Public Service Management and Good Governance) noted that the idea of AI integration also applied to the recent launch of Tanzania Enterprise Service Bus (GovESB).

The minister spoke on AI’s use at the 3-day, 4th e-Government Annual General Meeting, held at the Arusha International Conference Center, as seen in the Tanzanian news publication, The Citizen.

“Physical delivery of services in public institutions and government agencies continues to be a challenge due to the prevalent lackadaisical attitude among many workers. This often results in delays and substandard executions of tasks,” the minister stated.

He also disclosed that the adoption of digitization in administrative functions is a surefire way to ensure transparency and fight the corruption and delays in processes plaguing the government.

“We also want to totally eradicate queues and delays as people scramble to be served at public institutions and organizations, something that has been raising many complaints from people across the country,” the minister added.

It was reported last year that Tanzania had spent over Sh400 billion over the previous two years enhancing and strengthening the nation's communication infrastructure. This was done to encourage and motivate technical innovation and creativity for economic growth.

In October, the country also launched a state-of-the-art digital education center on Monday, poised to become a regional hub for digital learning.