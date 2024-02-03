The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Botswana rejects Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet bid

Adekunle Agbetiloye

Botswana has denied approval for Elon Musk's Starlink to operate in the country, a decision that comes just before its planned launch in Q4 2024.

Botswana rejects Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet bid
Botswana rejects Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet bid
  • Starlink submitted its application to launch in May 2023, but the regulator found that the company did not provide all the necessary information
  • To operate in Botswana, entities like Starlink are required to pay an application fee of P5,600, an annual license fee of up to P386,000 (~$28,500).
  • Starlink's operation in Africa has not been all rosy as it is facing regulatory challenges on the continent.

Recommended articles

Starlink submitted its application to launch in May 2023, but the regulator found that the company did not provide all the necessary information, Techcabal reported.

An insider from Botswana’s Communication Authority revealed, “There were issues regarding missing requirements with the application, which were identified and pointed out. They are yet to respond to the issues.”

To operate in Botswana, entities like Starlink are required to pay an application fee of P5,600, an annual license fee of up to P386,000 (~$28,500), and 3% of annual operating revenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starlink's operation in Africa has not been all rosy as it is facing regulatory challenges on the continent, where only 40% of its over 1.3 billion population have access to the internet, the lowest rate in the world.

Starlink is banned in South Africa for non-compliance with a legal requirement outlined in the Electronics Communications Act (ECA), which mandates that historically disadvantaged groups (HDGs) must own 30% of a company before it can get the necessary telecoms licences to operate a broadband service locally.

Zimbabwean legislators also rejected Starlink's application, citing an EU investigation into X, Elon Musk's social media platform. Despite this setback, Starlink holds licenses in Zambia, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi.

Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Siblings clash over control of Naivas supermarket empire

Siblings clash over control of Naivas supermarket empire

Botswana rejects Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet bid

Botswana rejects Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet bid

Meta spent billions to close offices and lay people off. Now we know why.

Meta spent billions to close offices and lay people off. Now we know why.

The fight between Kenyan sibling and Tanzanian son over Late PepsiCo executive's estate

The fight between Kenyan sibling and Tanzanian son over Late PepsiCo executive's estate

Nairobi to host 1,000 delegates leaders, investors, & startups for Africa Tech Summit

Nairobi to host 1,000 delegates leaders, investors, & startups for Africa Tech Summit

Popular Kiambu Road club Whiskey River announces closure after 6 years

Popular Kiambu Road club Whiskey River announces closure after 6 years

Hundreds of business execs just ranked Elon Musk America's most overrated CEO

Hundreds of business execs just ranked Elon Musk America's most overrated CEO

President Ruto supports Italy's Africa plan despite funding backlash

President Ruto supports Italy's Africa plan despite funding backlash

Kenyans spend more despite stagnant and declining incomes

Kenyans spend more despite stagnant and declining incomes

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

Id fraud

10 African ID documents with the highest fraud rates

Kenya loses $200 million amidst oil dispute with Uganda

Kenya loses $200 million amidst oil dispute with Uganda

Traffic congestion

African countries with the worst traffic congestion in 2024