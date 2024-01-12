The sports category has moved to a new website.

Burundi shuts border with Rwanda amidst strained relations

Adekunle Agbetiloye

Burundi has declared an indefinite closure of its border with Rwanda. This decision came weeks after Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye accused Rwanda of harboring and training the Red Tabara rebel group.

  • This unfortunate decision will restrict the free movement of people and goods between the two countries.
  • The development violates the principles of regional cooperation and integration of the East African Community.
  • Relations between certain nations within the bloc have been strained for years due to domestic disputes.

Burundi's Interior Minister, Martin Niteretse, confirmed the closure of the border following reports of travelers being prevented from entering or leaving Burundi in the northern region of the country.

Niteretse was quoted by local media stating, "Today we closed the borders. And someone who will go there will not pass."

Rwanda shares its northern border with Burundi, and the boundary between the two nations spans a distance of 315 kilometers.

The Red Tabara rebel group had claimed responsibility for an attack near Burundi's western border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in late December.

Burundi had said the December attack claimed the lives of 20 people while Red Tabara said on social media platform X that it only killed nine soldiers and a police officer.

However, Rwandan President Paul Kagame had vehemently rejected allegations of harboring and training the Red Tabara rebel group. In response, Burundi's government had labeled him a "bad neighbor."

Rwanda learned about Burundi's decision through media reports, a government spokesperson told Reuters, adding it violated the principles of a regional bloc both are part of.

"This unfortunate decision will restrict the free movement of people and goods between the two countries, and violates the principles of regional cooperation and integration of the East African Community," said Yolande Makolo, a spokesperson for the Rwandan government.

The Rwandan government said that it "regrets the unilateral closure of the border by Burundi", according to AFP.

Despite sharing a similar language, ethnic composition, and colonial history, relations between Rwanda and Burundi have remained delicate.

In 2015, Burundi closed its border with Rwanda initially due to political tensions and later as a precautionary measure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. After six years, the borders were reopened, according to BBC.

Throughout this period, only land crossings were allowed, yet RwandAir, the airline carrier, continued its commercial flights to Burundi without interruption.

Relations between certain nations within the bloc have been strained for years due to domestic disputes, which also include Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Somalia.

Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

