EU imposes sanctions against six entities involved in Sudan conflict

Adekunle Agbetiloye

On Monday, the European Council imposed sanctions on six entities engaged in the conflict in Sudan, where the regular army (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been engaged in combat since last April, Reuters reported.

The Council said in a statement the six entities were responsible for "supporting activities undermining the stability and political transition of Sudan".

Among the entities listed, two are companies engaged in the production of weapons and vehicles for the SAF (Defense Industries System and SMT Engineering).

Additionally, the list includes the SAF-controlled Zadna International Company for Investment Limited and three companies responsible for procuring military equipment for the RSF (Al Junaid Multi Activities Co Ltd, Tradive General Trading, and GSK Advance Company Ltd).

"The entities listed are subject to asset freezes. The provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to them or for their benefit is prohibited," the Council said.

The EU is not the pioneer in taking action against entities or individuals involved in the violence in Sudan. Last June, the U.S. and the UK also imposed sanctions on six businesses associated with Sudanese military groups.

"We simply cannot afford to sit-by and watch as money from these companies, all funding the RSF (Rapid Support Forces) or SAF (Sudan Armed Forces), is spent on a senseless conflict," foreign minister James Cleverly said at the time.

In November, the European Union expressed condemnation for the escalating violence in Sudan's Darfur region, cautioning against the risk of another genocide. The previous conflict in Darfur between 2003-2008 resulted in the death of 300,000 people and displaced over 2 million.

The bloodshed has intensified despite international efforts to establish a lasting ceasefire. The conflict has displaced more than 7.5 million people from their homes, leading to a severe humanitarian crisis.

"The EU remains deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation in Sudan and reaffirms its steadfast support for, and solidarity with, the Sudanese people," the Council said.

