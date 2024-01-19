Kenya doubles down on exporting labor

As seen in the Kenyan news publication, The Star, the Labor and Skills Development PS Shadrack Mwadime disclosed that the labor migration desk at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) will help to improve the safety of Kenyans working in the diaspora.

Just recently, the president of the country, William Ruto, gave an impassioned speech on the subject. He noted that one of Kenya’s most valuable exports is its human resources. He mentioned that Kenya’s human capital is the finest in the world and should be utilized in growing the Kenyan economy.

Additionally, the president pledged to bolster education in the country, noting that Kenya has spent the largest amount on education now than at any other time in its history.

During an interview, Shadrack Mwadime noted that Kenya’s migration desk is on top of the issue of irregular migration to ensure a “fair, regular and productive working environment at the diaspora,” The Star reported.

He revealed that labor migration has been a significant contributor to the country’s revenue owing to the fact that it is a source of work and income for many Kenyans.

"When these Kenyans work in foreign countries, they come to invest back home where their families are and that is how the government earns and gets economic growth," Mwadime stated.