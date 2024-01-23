The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Kenya's mobile-money growth hits 16-year low following government tax move

Adekunle Agbetiloye

Kenya, a trailblazer in mobile money transactions in Africa, experienced the slowest growth in transfers last year since 2007, following the government's decision to raise excise duty on transaction fees, Bloomberg reported.

Most fintech investments in Africa go towards financing mobile money -report
Most fintech investments in Africa go towards financing mobile money -report
  • The value of transactions in the country increased to 7.95 trillion shillings ($49 billion) in 2023.
  • The number of mobile wallets also saw a 6% rise, reaching 77.3 million by the end of 2023.
  • The 0.5% growth in the value of transactions in 2023 represents the slowest pace since the introduction of the service in March 2007.

Recommended articles

Over the years, mobile money platforms have become the preferred choice for citizens due to their faster, easier, and more cost-effective operational model.

Kenya is the second-leading mobile money economy in the world after China, and major mobile money providers in the country include Safaricom's M-Pesa and Airtel Money.

In 2023, value of transactions in the country increased to 7.95 trillion shillings ($49 billion), compared to 7.91 trillion shillings the previous year, as per the data from the Central Bank of Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of mobile wallets also saw a 6% rise, reaching 77.3 million by the end of 2023.

The 0.5% growth in the value of transactions in 2023 represents the slowest pace since the introduction of the service in March 2007. This deceleration is a result of the increase in excise duty on transaction fees, which rose to 15% last year from the previous 12%, as reported by the Kenya Revenue Authority.

The central bank captures data from mobile-money agents, and not from alternative channels such as phone-based apps that have grown exponentially, according to Silha Rasugu, an analyst at EFG Hermes. Challenging economic conditions have also impacted disposable incomes, contributing to the slower growth in mobile money transactions, he said.

“Those transactions reflect the consumer wallet as well,” Rasugu said. “It could be a signal of consumers under pressure.”

East Africa, which hosts Africa's mobile money giant M-PESA, has registered a decline in activity for two years since 2020. In contrast, West Africa has registered an increase of 25% between 2021 and 2022 keeping up with consistency from 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

GSMA credits the performance to freshly liberalised markets, Ethiopia and Nigeria, driven by regulatory reforms and rising demand for digital payments.

Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya's mobile-money growth hits 16-year low following government tax move

Kenya's mobile-money growth hits 16-year low following government tax move

Is AI here to take our jobs or give us more work?

Is AI here to take our jobs or give us more work?

Uganda's indigenous ride-hailing Safeboda is set to resurge in Kenya

Uganda's indigenous ride-hailing Safeboda is set to resurge in Kenya

Safaricom issues notice after disruption of M-Pesa Pay Bill services

Safaricom issues notice after disruption of M-Pesa Pay Bill services

10 oldest billionaires in Africa at the start of 2024

10 oldest billionaires in Africa at the start of 2024

EU imposes sanctions against six entities involved in Sudan conflict

EU imposes sanctions against six entities involved in Sudan conflict

Kenya, Egypt, and Nigeria dominate Africa's investment hotspots list in 2023 - Report

Kenya, Egypt, and Nigeria dominate Africa's investment hotspots list in 2023 - Report

IMF & World Bank: Who owns them, sources of funding & influence in Kenya

IMF & World Bank: Who owns them, sources of funding & influence in Kenya

Ex-Nation Media & Standard Media boss Ruto has picked to chair KBC board

Ex-Nation Media & Standard Media boss Ruto has picked to chair KBC board

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the weakest passports in Q1 of 2024

10 African countries with the weakest passports in Q1 of 2024

5 African countries with the best quality of life

5 African countries with the best quality of life index

African Billionaires

Africa's seven richest men have more wealth than the poorest 700 million people on the continent

Top 10 most open African countries at the start of 2024 Bujumbura City

Top 10 most open African countries at the start of 2024