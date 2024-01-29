The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

President Ruto just went on his 48th foreign trip in 16 months – the most by any sitting Kenyan Head of State

Victor Oluwole

On Sunday, President William Ruto jetted out for Rome, Italy, to participate in the Italy Africa Summit, according to State House spokesperson Hussein Muhammad. This trip is notably the 48th international trip the President has undertaken internationally since his inauguration, making it the highest travel by a sitting Head of State in Kenya.

President William Ruto has embarked on 48 international trips since his inauguration, the most by any sitting Kenyan Head of State.
President William Ruto has embarked on 48 international trips since his inauguration, the most by any sitting Kenyan Head of State.
  • On Sunday, President William Ruto jetted out for Rome, Italy, to participate in the Italy Africa Summit.
  • This trip is notably the 48th international travel the President has undertaken internationally since his inauguration.
  • According to reports, President Ruto has embarked on an average of three monthly trips over the last 16 months.

Recommended articles

According to KTN News, President Ruto has embarked on an average of three monthly trips over the last 16 months, a talking point among citizens amid ongoing inflation and the economic crisis in the country.

This year alone, the President has crossed borders on state matters thrice, including a trip to Uganda on the 18th of this month to attend the 42nd Extraordinary Summit of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and another diplomatic sojourn to the Democratic Republic of Congo for President Felix Tshisekedi's inaugural ceremony.

President William Ruto, Uganda's Yoweri Museveni and Tanzainia's Samia Suluhu during a past regional event
President William Ruto, Uganda's Yoweri Museveni and Tanzainia's Samia Suluhu during a past regional event President William Ruto, Uganda's Yoweri Museveni and Tanzainia's Samia Suluhu during a past regional event Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The summit, anticipated to unfold in the ancient city of Rome this week, will bring together 20 heads of state, with President Ruto as the Chair of the committee of African heads of state and government on climate change.

They will engage in discussions focusing on key areas of mutual interest, such as food security, culture, education, vocational training, and energy security. President Ruto will also deliver a keynote address as the Chair of the committee of African heads of state and government on climate change, State House spokesperson Hussein Muhammad noted.

Ruto is also set to meet with Italian dignitaries, including President Sergio Martella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, to hold discussions on fostering bilateral cooperation. The meeting comes 10 months after the Italian president visited Kenya to increase trade and investment opportunities between the two nations.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

President Ruto just went on his 48th foreign trip in 16 months – the most by any sitting Kenyan Head of State

President Ruto just went on his 48th foreign trip in 16 months – the most by any sitting Kenyan Head of State

Bernard Arnault passes Elon Musk as richest person - Biography, $207B empire & net worth

Bernard Arnault passes Elon Musk as richest person - Biography, $207B empire & net worth

10 most racially diverse countries in Africa

10 most racially diverse countries in Africa

Employers announce how housing levy suspension will impact Kenyans' salaries

Employers announce how housing levy suspension will impact Kenyans' salaries

Meet Kenyan who sells cheap power to thousands, including neighbours, schools & SMEs

Meet Kenyan who sells cheap power to thousands, including neighbours, schools & SMEs

Economic outlook brightens as Kenyan Shilling makes 3-year high gain

Economic outlook brightens as Kenyan Shilling makes 3-year high gain

Treasury's public debt boss bows out after 38-year career

Treasury's public debt boss bows out after 38-year career

Top 10 richest countries in Africa in 2024

Top 10 richest countries in Africa in 2024

Here's the reason why Kenya has come under IMF scrutiny

Here's the reason why Kenya has come under IMF scrutiny

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 African countries with the strongest military power in 2024

10 African countries with the strongest military power in 2024

Skyline of Johannesburg, South Africa

Top 10 richest countries in Africa in 2024

10 oldest billionaires in Africa at the start of 2024

10 oldest billionaires in Africa at the start of 2024

Economic outlook brightens as Kenyan Shilling makes 3-year high gain

Economic outlook brightens as Kenyan Shilling makes 3-year high gain