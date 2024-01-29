- On Sunday, President William Ruto jetted out for Rome, Italy, to participate in the Italy Africa Summit.
President Ruto just went on his 48th foreign trip in 16 months – the most by any sitting Kenyan Head of State
On Sunday, President William Ruto jetted out for Rome, Italy, to participate in the Italy Africa Summit, according to State House spokesperson Hussein Muhammad. This trip is notably the 48th international trip the President has undertaken internationally since his inauguration, making it the highest travel by a sitting Head of State in Kenya.
According to KTN News, President Ruto has embarked on an average of three monthly trips over the last 16 months, a talking point among citizens amid ongoing inflation and the economic crisis in the country.
This year alone, the President has crossed borders on state matters thrice, including a trip to Uganda on the 18th of this month to attend the 42nd Extraordinary Summit of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and another diplomatic sojourn to the Democratic Republic of Congo for President Felix Tshisekedi's inaugural ceremony.
The summit, anticipated to unfold in the ancient city of Rome this week, will bring together 20 heads of state, with President Ruto as the Chair of the committee of African heads of state and government on climate change.
They will engage in discussions focusing on key areas of mutual interest, such as food security, culture, education, vocational training, and energy security. President Ruto will also deliver a keynote address as the Chair of the committee of African heads of state and government on climate change, State House spokesperson Hussein Muhammad noted.
Ruto is also set to meet with Italian dignitaries, including President Sergio Martella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, to hold discussions on fostering bilateral cooperation. The meeting comes 10 months after the Italian president visited Kenya to increase trade and investment opportunities between the two nations.
