The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

President Ruto supports Italy's Africa plan despite funding backlash

Adekunle Agbetiloye

Kenya's president William Ruto gave his approval to Italy's plan for enhanced collaboration with Africa, citing it as a demonstration of Europe's sincere interest in the continent, even amid concerns about the limited initial funding.

President Ruto affirms support for Italy's Africa plan despite funding backlash
President Ruto affirms support for Italy's Africa plan despite funding backlash
  • William Ruto gave his approval to Italy's plan for enhanced collaboration with Africa.
  • Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni revealed an investment plan (Mattei Plan) of over €5.5 billion ($5.9 billion) to fortify Italian ties with Africa.
  • Some critics derided the small scale of projects.

Recommended articles

On Monday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni revealed an investment plan (Mattei Plan) of over €5.5 billion ($5.9 billion) to fortify Italian ties with Africa.

The basis of the Mattei Plan is a new approach: non-predatory, non-paternalistic, but also not charitable. It’s an approach of equals, to grow together,” Meloni said in a post on X.

The Italian plan will be developed across five main policy pillars: energy, education and professional training, health, agriculture, and water.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some critics scoffed at the small scale of many of the projects, while the chairman of the African Union Commission reprimanded Meloni for not engaging in broader consultations on the priorities beforehand.

“African countries would have liked to have been consulted before Italy rolled out its plan,” he said during his address on Monday. “We cannot be happy with promises that are never maintained.”

He also said any agreement needed to be made on liberty and consensus with no party imposing anything on the other.

However, Kenyan President William Ruto told Reuters that the plan, known as the Mattei plan and named after the late founder of Italian energy giant Eni, was a positive beginning.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Every journey begins with one simple step. And I think that the most important step has been made, that we are recalibrating our relationship with Italy as a continent," Ruto said.

The Kenyan leader said it was especially relevant particularly as Italy held the rotating chair of the Group of Seven (G7) major Western powers. He expressed confidence in Prime Minister Meloni's commitment to advancing African interests during her presidency.

"The narrative around Africa was conflict, disease, war. Now it's changing. It is opportunity, investment, market and solutions," he said, dismissing any concerns about the financial stability of Kenya.

Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Popular Kiambu Road club Whiskey River announces closure after 6 years

Popular Kiambu Road club Whiskey River announces closure after 6 years

Hundreds of business execs just ranked Elon Musk America's most overrated CEO

Hundreds of business execs just ranked Elon Musk America's most overrated CEO

President Ruto supports Italy's Africa plan despite funding backlash

President Ruto supports Italy's Africa plan despite funding backlash

Kenyans spend more despite stagnant and declining incomes

Kenyans spend more despite stagnant and declining incomes

Ruto gives new timelines for $2 billion Eurobond repayment

Ruto gives new timelines for $2 billion Eurobond repayment

East Africa's grain market is set to thrive with new grant

East Africa's grain market is set to thrive with new grant

10 African ID documents with the highest fraud rates

10 African ID documents with the highest fraud rates

Ndindi Nyoro offloads millions of Kenya Power shares ending his bullish run

Ndindi Nyoro offloads millions of Kenya Power shares ending his bullish run

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

Economic outlook brightens as Kenyan Shilling makes 3-year high gain

Economic outlook brightens as Kenyan Shilling makes 3-year high gain

Kenya loses $200 million amidst oil dispute with Uganda

Kenya loses $200 million amidst oil dispute with Uganda

Id fraud

10 African ID documents with the highest fraud rates