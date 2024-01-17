The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Tanzania and Kenya resume air travel as they swiftly settle their dispute

Chinedu Okafor

Barely a day after the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) banned flights from Kenyan Airways (KQ), flights between both countries have resumed. This swift resolution came after both parties were able to sit down and squash the initial cause of the problem. Aviation dispute between both countries has been simmering for months.

Kenya Airways
Kenya Airways
  • Kenya Airways and Tanzania swiftly resolve air travel dispute.
  • Tanzania lifts ban on Kenyan flights, while Kenya allows entry for Air Tanzania cargo flights.
  • Diplomatic resolution strengthens cooperation and trade ties between the two countries.

Recommended articles

Tanzania recently withdrew its approval for Kenya Airways (KQNA.NR) to operate flights between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam, with effect from January 22, 2024. See here…

However, before this ban could take effect, Kenya Airways decided to make a move, ensuring that the issue was resolved before any significant losses were recorded.

According to a report by The Citizen, a Tanzanian news publication, Tanzania's Civil Aviation Authority directed the ban in response to Kenya's refusal to allow the Tanzanian airline, Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), to conduct cargo flights between Nairobi and third countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, this has all been resolved as the ACTL has been issued cargo flight entry into Kenya, while the ban on Kenyan flights entering Dar es Salaam has been revoked.

“This development demonstrates the spirit of cooperation and understanding between Tanzania and Kenya,” Hamza.S Johari, the director general of the TCAA stated. “We are confident that this decision will further strengthen air travel links and trade ties between our two countries,” he added.

This debacle between Kenya and Tanzania, according to The Citizen, has been brewing for months. As far back as 2020, travel disputes between the two countries have existed.

“In August 2020, Tanzania banned KQ flights for a brief period, after Kenya excluded Tanzanians from a list of countries whose citizens could enter without quarantine restrictions. The ban was lifted later,” the news publication stated.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 African countries with the weakest passports in Q1 of 2024

10 African countries with the weakest passports in Q1 of 2024

Africa's seven richest men have more wealth than the poorest 700 million people on the continent

Africa's seven richest men have more wealth than the poorest 700 million people on the continent

Tanzania and Kenya resume air travel as they swiftly settle their dispute

Tanzania and Kenya resume air travel as they swiftly settle their dispute

Kenya considers debt-for-nature swap as $2 billion debt deadline looms

Kenya considers debt-for-nature swap as $2 billion debt deadline looms

Kenya’s currency falls to a new low

Kenya’s currency falls to a new low

Tanzania blocks Kenya Airways in retaliatory move

Tanzania blocks Kenya Airways in retaliatory move

Treasury Single Account: What Kenyans should know about GoK's new banking system

Treasury Single Account: What Kenyans should know about GoK's new banking system

Backroom drama behind Tanzania suspending Kenya Airways passenger flights

Backroom drama behind Tanzania suspending Kenya Airways passenger flights

Kenya's infrastructure funding from AfDB to be restricted to water and transport projects

Kenya's infrastructure funding from AfDB to be restricted to water and transport projects

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenya’s currency falls to a new low

Kenya’s currency falls to a new low

Burundi shuts border with Rwanda amidst strained relations

Burundi shuts border with Rwanda amidst strained relations

6 banking stocks to watch for higher dividends and earnings in Kenya

6 banking stocks to watch for higher dividends and earnings in Kenya

kenya-airways

Tanzania blocks Kenya Airways in retaliatory move