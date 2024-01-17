Tanzania and Kenya resume air travel as they swiftly settle their dispute

Tanzania recently withdrew its approval for Kenya Airways (KQNA.NR) to operate flights between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam, with effect from January 22, 2024. See here…

However, before this ban could take effect, Kenya Airways decided to make a move, ensuring that the issue was resolved before any significant losses were recorded.

According to a report by The Citizen, a Tanzanian news publication, Tanzania's Civil Aviation Authority directed the ban in response to Kenya's refusal to allow the Tanzanian airline, Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), to conduct cargo flights between Nairobi and third countries.

However, this has all been resolved as the ACTL has been issued cargo flight entry into Kenya, while the ban on Kenyan flights entering Dar es Salaam has been revoked.

“This development demonstrates the spirit of cooperation and understanding between Tanzania and Kenya,” Hamza.S Johari, the director general of the TCAA stated. “We are confident that this decision will further strengthen air travel links and trade ties between our two countries,” he added.

This debacle between Kenya and Tanzania, according to The Citizen, has been brewing for months. As far back as 2020, travel disputes between the two countries have existed.