Tanzania and Kenya resume air travel as they swiftly settle their dispute

Barely a day after the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) banned flights from Kenyan Airways (KQ), flights between both countries have resumed. This swift resolution came after both parties were able to sit down and squash the initial cause of the problem. Aviation dispute between both countries has been simmering for months.
However, before this ban could take effect, Kenya Airways decided to make a move, ensuring that the issue was resolved before any significant losses were recorded.
According to a report by The Citizen, a Tanzanian news publication, Tanzania's Civil Aviation Authority directed the ban in response to Kenya's refusal to allow the Tanzanian airline, Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), to conduct cargo flights between Nairobi and third countries.
However, this has all been resolved as the ACTL has been issued cargo flight entry into Kenya, while the ban on Kenyan flights entering Dar es Salaam has been revoked.
“This development demonstrates the spirit of cooperation and understanding between Tanzania and Kenya,” Hamza.S Johari, the director general of the TCAA stated. “We are confident that this decision will further strengthen air travel links and trade ties between our two countries,” he added.
This debacle between Kenya and Tanzania, according to The Citizen, has been brewing for months. As far back as 2020, travel disputes between the two countries have existed.
“In August 2020, Tanzania banned KQ flights for a brief period, after Kenya excluded Tanzanians from a list of countries whose citizens could enter without quarantine restrictions. The ban was lifted later,” the news publication stated.
