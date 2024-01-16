Tanzania blocks Kenya Airways in retaliatory move

The Tanzania civil aviation authority, on behalf of the aeronautical authorities said the move was in response to Kenya Civil Aviation Authority denying Air Tanzania the approvals it needed to operate all cargo flights between the two countries.

However, in a post on X, Kenya and Tanzania’s foreign ministers stated that both countries would collaborate to resolve the issue within three days.

What the ministers said:

“I have this evening spoken to January Makamba, Tanzania’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, concerning the decision of the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority to rescind the approvals for @KenyaAirways to operate passenger flights between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam with effect from 22nd January 2024,”

“We have jointly agreed that our respective Civil Aviation Authorities will work together to have the matter resolved amicably within the next three days. There should therefore be no cause for alarm,”

Similarly, Makamba said, “I spoke to my Kenyan colleague @MusaliaMudavadi. We agree that restrictions of air travel between our countries and from any of our country to a third country shouldn’t stand. With relevant authorities, we’ve resolved to settle this issue, per existing agreements, within 3 days,”

Stifled trade in the regional bloc

Last year, Kenya and Tanzania in their mission to strengthen their trade relations took down 23 restrictive trade barriers that had stifled business transactions between the pair. However, there are indications that additional economic barriers still need to be addressed.

The tension between Tanzania and Kenya further contributes to an increasing list of trade and commercial conflicts within the East African Community (EAC), a regional bloc operating a customs union.

Kenya has raised concerns about the influx of inexpensive goods from neighbouring Uganda, leading to the blocking of certain products such as milk and sugar, sparking protests from Kampala.

Tanzania has restricted importation of onions to Kenya, leading to skyrocketing prices for the essential commodity.

Additionally, landlocked Uganda has taken Kenya to a regional court over a disagreement related to the importation of petroleum products.

Last year, there were reports of reduced intra-regional trade among East African Community (EAC) member states due to persistent trade barriers.

Instead, countries within the regional bloc are engaging in more trade with other African nations, notably those in West Africa, as well as non-African countries, undermining the primary objectives of the bloc.